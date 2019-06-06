The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, June 6

Posted By and on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge nattalia.jpg

“Enough corporate noise in the ears of the youth.” Reggae-influenced world beat artist Nattali Rize adds, “Time to spread the Truth.” In line with her philosophy, she uses her unwavering voice in the global struggle toward the realization of full freedom, truth and justice over the systemic exploitation of the people and our planet. “Generations Will Rize.” At 191 Toole. Details here.


Local alt/indie rockers Divy and Demonyms along with sonic manipulator d[foRm] give cause to believe that the luminiferous ether truly exists at Club Congress. Details here.
click to enlarge divy.jfif

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Ambur Wilkerson

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Saturday Tour & Tasting

Saturday Tour & Tasting @ Hamilton Distillery

Saturdays, 3-5 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Saturday Tour & Tasting

Visit Hamilton Distillers every Saturday at 3 pm for a tour of the distillery and malthouse, plus… More

@ Hamilton Distillery Saturdays, 3-5 p.m. 2106 Forbes Blvd #103

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Reward Offered for Information in Killing of Great Horned Owls (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Remembering Local Musician Randy Clamons (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Postino WineCafé Opening Midtown Location (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Four Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 5 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Pima County DOT Expects $26 Million for 118 Miles of Road Repair (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation