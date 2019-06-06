Five Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, June 6

Odyssey Storytelling Presents: Dissent. You most often hear the word “dissent” in a legal context, but all it really means is to hold an opinion at variance with those previously, commonly or officially held (not to be confused with “descent,” which means the action of moving downward, dropping or falling. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John Marshall Harlan have been called “the Great Dissenters,” while Satan, or, like, a waterfall might be called “Great Descenders.”) Anyway, this time around, Odyssey Storytelling’s event is all about times people have dissented, protested, disagreed, objected or otherwise charted their own course. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 6. The Sea of Glass Center for the Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. $10 GA, $7 students. Details here.
Tucson Saguaros vs. the California City Whip Tails. Another week of a Tucson summer means another chance to take yourself out to the ball game. And it’s one! Two! Three games, you’re still not out of luck, because these two teams are playing four games this week. Come support your local baseball team, which has them members hailing from everywhere to right here in town to New Jersey, Rhode Island and Iowa. Did you know there used to be other Arizona teams in the Pecos League, like the Bisbee Blue and the Douglas Diablos? But now, the Saguaros are the only team repping Arizona, so get out there and show some state pride, as well as some cacti pride! 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 7 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9. Cherry Field, 425 S. Cherry Ave. $7.50. Details here.
Red Dawn. Who doesn't love a good alternative history movie? Casa Video Film Bar is screening what would happen if the Soviet Union started World War III and Americans (a la Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen) are forced to defend their home town. En garde, comrade! 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 6. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Details here.
The Great Summer Art Auction. GOING ONCE. GOING TWICE. GOING BACK AGAIN. This silent auction at the Madaras Gallery lasts for two weeks, so you can check back in on your favorite pieces and take your time thinking about how you want to place your bid without the utter chaos and confusion of a live, loud auction. Select paintings by many artists from the gallery are included, so you’ll have a chance to bid on all sorts of work. If you’re looking for a fancy way to spend some of your summer, we’re hard-pressed to think of a better option. The games begin 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, but the auction runs through Thursday, June 20. Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Details here.
Moonstruck. Part of their series on the films of Cher, The Loft Cinema is screening this multiple Oscar-winning tale of classic marriage drama. Plus, there's Nicholas Cage! Before the movie, there will be a rockin' sing-along with Cher music videos. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Regular admission prices. Details here.
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.