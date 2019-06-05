The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where To Rock Wednesday, June 5

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge https_cdn.evbuc.com_images_59485518_287265691670_1_original.jpg
On Water, these Chicago DIY trash-poppers assert that "Love is everyday magic." Dehd spread the Fire Of Love at Club Congress. The delicately bathed in retro-ness indie rock of Weekend Lovershelps to warm the gathering. Details here.

Arizona Friends of Chamber Music presents violinist Michelle Abraham and pianist Peter Takács performing sonatas in an all-Beethoven program. Violin Sonata A Major, Op. 12 No. 2, Romance No. 2 in F Major, Op. 50 and Violin Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 12 No. 3 figure prominently. At UA Holsclaw Hall. Details here.

