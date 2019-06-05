Wednesday, June 5, 2019
XOXO: Where To Rock Wednesday, June 5
Posted
By Xavier Omar Otero
on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 1:00 AM
click to enlarge
On Water, these Chicago DIY trash-poppers assert that "Love is everyday magic." Dehd
spread the Fire Of Love at Club Congress. The delicately bathed in retro-ness indie rock of Weekend Lovershelps
to warm the gathering. Details here.
Arizona Friends of Chamber Music presents violinist Michelle Abraham
and pianist Peter Takács
performing sonatas in an all-Beethoven program. Violin Sonata A Major, Op. 12 No. 2, Romance No. 2 in F Major, Op. 50 and Violin Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 12 No. 3 figure prominently. At UA Holsclaw Hall. Details here.
Tags: music, things to do, concerts, happenings, local bands, shows, Wednesday, June 5, Image