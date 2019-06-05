The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Education / Media / News / Politics

The First Glimmerings of Charter School Accountability In Arizona

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 3:15 PM

ILLUSTRATION FROM WIKIMEDIA.ORG GRAPHIC
  • Illustration from wikimedia.org graphic

Arizona's Department of Education may begin taking a more active role in charter school accountability, thanks to some terrific investigative reporting from the Arizona Republic, which woke people up to the potential for corruption and profiteering in the charter sector, and a Department of Education headed by Superintendent Kathy Hoffman who cares about such things.

Two connected southern Arizona charters, Lifelong Learning Academy in Tucson and Jack Thoman Air and Space Academy and Performing Arts Studio in Green Valley, have been denied alternative-school status by the state, the first denial in five years.

Getting alternative-school status is a big deal. Because the schools are supposed to serve students who are potential drop-outs, they don't get an A-F grade from the state.

That makes sense. Students enrolled in alternative schools are likely to be behind academically, meaning their state test scores will be low. As a result, the schools' state grades, which are mainly based on student scores, would usually be D's and F's even when they are serving their students well. Two F's in a row and a school loses its contract with the state. So, to allow alternative schools to remain in operation, the state doesn't give them grades.

The problem is, if no one is paying attention, a charter school doing a lousy job can slide under the radar by calling itself an alternative school. It looks like that's been happening. According to the Republic article, the number of students in alternative schools has increased 40 percent since 2010.

The  Lifelong Learning Academy is among the scammers. It falsely claims to have 22 at-risk students. It claims it has instruction geared to students with autism, but with only one teacher serving all its students — it has under 30 students total — there is little chance it offers and specialized programs or assistance. The school claims to have an "A" rating even though it has never been graded by the state.

 Jack Thoman Air and Space Academy and Performing Arts Studio applied for alternative status for the first time after getting an "F" grade last year.

These two denials should usher in a get-tough policy toward schools claiming alternative status.
The ADE plans to tighten up the review process for the schools. It will also be able to visit all charter schools more often, because the new budget will allow them to hire ten additional staff members for the Charter Board.

Since Arizona opened its first charters in 1995, the Charter School Board has been underfunded by design. The philosophy has always been to keep government hands off the schools and let the "invisible hand of the marketplace" work its magic.

Kathy Hoffman's Department of Education appears determined to change the laissez-faire tradition. Charter school advocates should cheer her on. The least effective schools are likely to improve or fold if they are monitored more carefully, raising the quality of schools and the reputation of the charter sector.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Summer Blacksmithing Camp (Youth: Ages 13-15)

Summer Blacksmithing Camp (Youth: Ages 13-15) @ Desert Metal Craft

Mon., June 10, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Democratic Socialists of America

New chapter organizing now! Help us tilt the political conversation to the left via local activism. Thursdays.… More

@ Southside Presbyterian Church First Thursday of every month, 6:30-7:30 p.m. 317 W. 23rd St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Remembering Local Musician Randy Clamons (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Postino WineCafé Opening Midtown Location (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Reward Offered for Information in Killing of Great Horned Owls (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Four Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 5 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. See Beauty in the Desert at Hotel McCoy (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation