Four Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 5

Whiskey Wednesdays at Union Public House.
Rumor has it the folks over at Union Public House have the largest whiskey collection in all of Tucson. So why not stop by and get half off all of their whiskey to help you get through the middle of the week? Plus, they're always serving pub fare as well as full restaurant dishes. Wednesday, June 5. 4340 N. Campbell Ave, Ste. 103. Details here.
From the Delicious Desert: Recipes for Re-Wilding your Kitchen, Backyard and Neighborhood.
Do you ever think about how many edible plants there probably are out in the world that you don't even know about? It doesn't have to be that way! Come to the Valencia Library to learn about both traditional and contemporary uses of native plants, water and other resources; hear about some food and water security strategies; and do some community-building activities. The Seed Library Team has all sorts of events going on this summer, so keep an eye out! 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. Valencia Library, 202 W. Details here.
LFA June Roadshow at 191 Toole.
Local First Arizona and 191 Toole, downtown's live music venue with a nonprofit twist, are hosting this fun chance to mingle with local business owners. No, really—it's fun! There'll be interactive live art, raffle drawings, music by local DJs and even some local pizza and sorbetto. Maybe you're a business owner yourself, or you just enjoy shopping at and supporting local businesses. Either way, come check it out! Then head over to Borderlands for comedy and brews afterward. 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. 191 Toole, 191 Toole Ave. Free. 21+. Details here.
Michelle Abraham, violin & Peter Takács, piano.
Summer is the perfect time for a sonata—especially a Beethoven one that features violin and piano in equal parts. The Arizona Friends of Chamber Music have you covered, with this Violin Sonata in A Major, Op. 12 No. 2; Romance No. 2 in F Major, Op. 50; and Violin Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 12 No. 3. And they've brought in the big guns: TSO's associate concertmaster Michelle Abraham is on the violin, and Oberlin professor Peter Takács, who's recorded every single one of Beethoven's piano sonatas, are playing the pieces. 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Treat yourself! $30, or $10 with valid student ID. Details here.
