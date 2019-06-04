The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Do This! / Fun in General

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, June 4

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 1:30 AM

BrainSTEM: Sound On! The Pima County Public Library's summer reading program "A Universe of Stories" is designed to get kids reading all summer long (and adults too—treat yourselves, book-loving adults!). This show at the Miller-Golf Links location is part of the program, but it's focused on teaching kids about STEM. You'll see an illustration of how sound waves travel, explore frequencies and watch a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity guest performance by special guest star Rock & Roll Paper Clip! Zip to the clip! 11 a.m. to noon. Tuesday, June 4. Miller-Golf Links Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Free tickets will be handed out 30 minutes prior to the event. Details here. 
click to enlarge COURTESY THE TUCSON J
  • Courtesy The Tucson J

Anyone Can Draw & Paint. Before you cry out at the top of your lungs, "Except me! I can't draw! I suck at drawing!" hear us out: This class at the Tucson J is designed for both beginners and experienced artists, and comes with demonstration and instruction by local artist Murray Keshner at every session. Learning something new is scary and exciting and frustrating and infuriating and... well, really fun, if you let it be. Bring a pencil, paper and any media you'd like to use. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays through the end of June. Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. $80 for a four-class punch card (or $70 for Tucson J members). Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Happy Hour with Gary Nabhan. Tucson's favorite ethnobotanist Gary Paul Nabhan will be mixing specialty cocktails at Downtown Kitchen for a happy hour benefiting the Tucson City of Gastronomy nonprofit. Serving as a "celebrity bartender," Nabhan will use his agricultural and ecological know-how to expertly make some drinks from pomegranate and prickly pear shrubs. This is also an opportunity to meet board members from the Tucson City of Gastronomy and learn more about their upcoming programs. Nabhan also recently wrote an article for Tucson Weekly examining the role agaves play in our local food and culture. 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4. 135 S. 6th Ave. Open to the public and free to attend. Details here.

Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

