Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Arts and Culture / Do This!

See Beauty in the Desert at Hotel McCoy

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 12:42 PM

click image Tony Aragon, local photographer, captures the beauty and story of life in the desert. - TONY ARAGON
  • Tony Aragon
  • Tony Aragon, local photographer, captures the beauty and story of life in the desert.
Local artist and photographer, Tony Aragon, shares his slice of the desert in an installation at Hotel McCoy. The dramatic, mercurial landscape photographs show the natural and unusual beauty of the desert, from quaking monsoon skies to saguaro ribs and blooms.

Aragon is a storm chaser, a lover of big skies, moody clouds and webs of lightning. The breadth of his work shows the sometimes-subtle seasons of the Sonoran desert, from the rare winter snow to epic sunrises over flowering cactus.

The photographs are captured using his Canon 6d with a Canon Ef 24-105mm f/4 lens. Photographs are for sale, and 8"x10" prints are available in the gift shop.

Hotel McCoy is a retro mid-century modern art hotel, with an environmental conscience. The rooms are kitted with upcycled furniture, mid-century decorations, and local art.

The hotel is free and open to the public to check out the art installations in the lobby, murals by different Tucson artists, or enjoy a beer or glass of wine exclusively from Arizona brewers and vineyards.

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 West Silverlake Road, Tucson, AZ, 85713.

