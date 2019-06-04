See Beauty in the Desert at Hotel McCoy

click image
-
Tony Aragon
-
Tony Aragon, local photographer, captures the beauty and story of life in the desert.
Local artist and photographer, Tony Aragon
, shares his slice of the desert in an installation at Hotel McCoy
. The dramatic, mercurial landscape photographs show the natural and unusual beauty of the desert, from quaking monsoon skies to saguaro ribs and blooms.
Aragon is a storm chaser, a lover of big skies, moody clouds and webs of lightning. The breadth of his work shows the sometimes-subtle seasons of the Sonoran desert, from the rare winter snow to epic sunrises over flowering cactus.
The photographs are captured using his Canon 6d with a Canon Ef 24-105mm f/4 lens. Photographs are for sale, and 8"x10" prints are available in the gift shop.
Hotel McCoy is a retro mid-century modern art hotel, with an environmental conscience. The rooms are kitted with upcycled furniture, mid-century decorations, and local art.
The hotel is free and open to the public to check out the art installations in the lobby, murals by different Tucson artists, or enjoy a beer or glass of wine exclusively from Arizona brewers and vineyards.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 West Silverlake Road, Tucson, AZ, 85713.