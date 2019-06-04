The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Music

Remembering Local Musician Randy Clamons

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY FRANK RAMOS
  • Photo by Frank Ramos
Known for continuing the tradition of Grateful Dead and Hippie music in Tucson, local guitarist and singer Randy Clamons passed away today after suffering a stroke on the morning of Sunday, June 2. 

Clamons was a regular performer at many Tucson establishments, including The Hut, where his jam band the Top Dead Center performed their "Mike and Randy 420 Show" every Saturday.

As soon as news of his passing broke, dozens of local musicians and friends wrote tributes to Clamons, calling him a local legend, a splendid musician and all-around great human.

His son Ray, who plays drums in Top Dead Center, wrote:

"My Dad Randy Clamons passed away this morning around 8am. Peacefully in bed after having a stroke Sunday morning. He would say, 'When the day comes you will never be ready.' He was right."

