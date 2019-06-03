The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Monday, June 3, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Monday, June 3

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
At the epicenter of the Echo Park garage band revival, these psychedelic rockers prismatic palette encompasses the lysergic delirium of the 1960s photoshopped with the pure-pop bliss that sprouted from the Paisley Underground during the '80s. Mystic Braves venture into The Great Unknown at 191 Toole.* Tucson's own brujeria-powered girl group/garage rockers Taco Sauce jumpstart the fiesta.

*Fan alert: The Mystic Braves make a special in-store appearance at Zia Records before the show.

Indie-rock legend, Scott Kannberg of Pavement returns with Spiral Stairs to unveil his feelgood third solo album, We Wanna Be Hyp-No-Tized (Nine Mile Records, 2019). At Club Congress.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

DO(OM) Yoga

Slow & low will be the tempo in this yin-based yoga class, inspired by a doom metal… More

@ Floor Polish Sundays, 8-9 p.m. 408 N 4th Avenue

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Views from Tucson, Issue 2 Captures the City with Lo-fi Nostalgia (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. 20 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: May 31 to June 2 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Arizona's Education Budget Increase: Too Little And Ten Years Too Late (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoon of the Day: Freedom Gas (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. An Evening with Two-Door Hatchback (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation