XOXO: Where to Rock Monday, June 3
By Xavier Omar Otero
on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 1:00 AM
At the epicenter of the Echo Park garage band revival, these psychedelic rockers prismatic palette encompasses the lysergic delirium of the 1960s photoshopped with the pure-pop bliss that sprouted from the Paisley Underground during the '80s. Mystic Braves
venture into The Great Unknown at 191 Toole.* Tucson's own brujeria-powered girl group/garage rockers Taco Sauce
jumpstart the fiesta.
*Fan alert: The Mystic Braves
make a special in-store appearance at Zia Records before the show.
Indie-rock legend, Scott Kannberg
of Pavement returns with Spiral Stairs
to unveil his feelgood third solo album, We Wanna Be Hyp-No-Tized
(Nine Mile Records, 2019). At Club Congress.
