Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, June 3

Elements of Film.
Throughout June, the Tucson Jewish Community Center is hosting Jerry Gill of Duke University to explore the elements of filmmaking. The classes will follow the outline of Lee Bobker's book Elements of Film: Story, Image, Sound, Editing and Acting. The weekly classes include film discussions and watching movies. 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 3, 10, 17 and 24. 3800 E. River Road. Member Price: $50, Regular Price: $75. Details here.
Make It Mondays!
This summer, every Monday through Labor Day is a Make It Monday at the Children's Museum of Tucson. What does that include you ask? Well, along with just $3 admission per person, enjoy special guests and themes. This week, Bit Buckets are on the schedule. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with special guests on hand from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 200 S 6th Ave. Details here.
Dog Days at Tucson Botanical Gardens.
It's June! And at the Tucson Botanical Gardens that means it's time for the Dog Days of summer. Bring your furry friend for a day of fun for $3 per dog or $20 for members fo a whole summer of fun! Fido in the flowers, pooches with the plants, sounds pretty dang cute to us! 2150 N Alvernon Way. Details here.
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.