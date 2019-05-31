XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, May 31 to June 2

Friday, May 31

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Alejandra Guzman: Friday, May 31 @ AVA Amphitheater





Saturday, June 1

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Garrett Charles Nash

Sunday, June 2

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Jimmy Carr & The Awkward Moments

That's just "The Way We Ball." On Life (King LIfe Family Records, 2018) Houston rapperasserts, "I Live by the Old Rules." At 191 Toole.shore up the lineup.This Canadian bluesman has been hailed as a "blues evangelist," He says: "I do feel like I'm a servant of the people. A missionary if you will. Music can heal if they pay attention to the messages in these songs."play For Love & Money at Monterey Court.Known for her dynamic live performances, La Reina de Rock en Espanolwill rock you like a huracán. At the AVA Amphitheater.Theunfurls for one night only to pay homage to the music of The Cure. At the Surly Wench Pub.Spreading hope and Desert Sounds. Travel into the ether with. On the plaza at Hotel Congress.On furlough from the "Pima County Jail," bluesmanworks out his "Jealous Feelings" at Westbound.repertoire covers a lot of ground, except "probably, not country or zydeco." At Saint Charles Tavern.This piano prodigy made his national debut on Star Search at the age of 10. He has gone on to work with luminaries: Sting, Regina Spektor, Josh Groban and Sugarland.steps into the spotlight at the Desert Diamond Center.Resonance Monthly: May Edition features Portland. Non-stop dubstep will pump at Gentle Ben's.Curated by renowned sonic alchemist Steve Roach,is an electronic, ambient and experimental music performance series with a focus on hardware-based sound sculpting and improvisation.observe the occasion.June 19, 1865, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America. The 2019 Tucson Juneteenth Gospel Celebration featuressinging hymns of praise. At the Fox Theatre.Lux in tenebris. Quietly reflecting on anxiety, "Normal Love" is rife with chilling wails and abysmal grief. California art rock/experimentalistsplace the Girl with Basket of Fruit on exhibit at 191 Toole for all to behold. Caravaggio this is not.On "I Hate U, I U Love,"is wracked with pain and indecision. "I hate that I love U/Feeling used, but I'm/Still missing you and I can't/See the end of this..." Yet, this L.A. singer/rapper is known for being happy/sad. "It's gonna be OK tonight, because tomorrow's just a dream away." Gnash emotes at Club Congress.Fronted by bola de fuego vocalist Maria Fernanda Cepeda Z.,performs the music of Buena Vista Social Club at the Rialto Theatre.Bluesmanintermingles with the varying shades of a cobalt night sky. In the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin.They are named after a '91 Honda Civic used to schlep an upright piano precariously piggybacked to the trunk.is fueled by composers Dante & Marco Rosano and features rogue violinist extraordinaire Samantha Bounkeua. Their sound is at once sophisticated—with elements of jazz and classical—yet whimsical. In the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner.Theserenade the night air. At Udall Park.With a voice that echoes country and Appalachia, along with storytelling that encompasses the lore of the Southwest,forge something timeless. At Saint Charles Tavern.Locals Only: Female MCs Edition.perform live.supply the beats. At Mr. Heads.Death metalistsexsanguinate at Spark Project Collective.add to the abysmal gloom.Two worlds collide: Beats and aliens.findsspinning into the early morning, and beyond. At Solar Culture.Melding sample based electronics in with soulful lyricism, Dominic Rischard isAt Passé.celebrate "the end of an era" with a soirée. At the soon-to-relocate The Coronet.Hungry? Like a side of funk with your scrambled eggs?are at La Cocina.One of the hardest working musicians around, songstresscaptives, with her dreamy folk stylings, at Public Brewhouse.The St. Andrew's Bach Society presents. The program includes Mendelssohn's String Quartet in A minor, Op.13, String Quartet, Op. 80 and Octet for Strings Op. 20 performed by fine local and national string/chamber musicians. At Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church.