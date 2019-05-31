XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, May 31 to June 2

Friday, May 31
That's just "The Way We Ball." On Life (King LIfe Family Records, 2018) Houston rapper Lil' Flip
asserts, "I Live by the Old Rules." At 191 Toole. Bone The Mack and Neb Luv
shore up the lineup.
This Canadian bluesman has been hailed as a "blues evangelist," He says: "I do feel like I'm a servant of the people. A missionary if you will. Music can heal if they pay attention to the messages in these songs." Harpdog Brown & The Uptown Blues Band
play For Love & Money at Monterey Court.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo
-
Alejandra Guzman: Friday, May 31 @ AVA Amphitheater
Known for her dynamic live performances, La Reina de Rock en Espanol Alejandra Guzman
will rock you like a huracán. At the AVA Amphitheater.
The Dragon Kite
unfurls for one night only to pay homage to the music of The Cure. At the Surly Wench Pub.
Spreading hope and Desert Sounds. Travel into the ether with The Jacob Acosta Band and Leigh Lesho & The Great Light
. On the plaza at Hotel Congress.
On furlough from the "Pima County Jail," bluesman Austin Counts
works out his "Jealous Feelings" at Westbound.
Cra$h Magic's
repertoire covers a lot of ground, except "probably, not country or zydeco." At Saint Charles Tavern.
This piano prodigy made his national debut on Star Search at the age of 10. He has gone on to work with luminaries: Sting, Regina Spektor, Josh Groban and Sugarland. Frankie Moreno
steps into the spotlight at the Desert Diamond Center.
Resonance Monthly: May Edition features Portland DJ Carbin
. Non-stop dubstep will pump at Gentle Ben's.
Curated by renowned sonic alchemist Steve Roach, Electro Bloom
is an electronic, ambient and experimental music performance series with a focus on hardware-based sound sculpting and improvisation. GLOB and Horizons
observe the occasion.
June 19, 1865, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America. The 2019 Tucson Juneteenth Gospel Celebration features Angela Blair-Jeffries, Kim Washington and Nathan Myers
singing hymns of praise. At the Fox Theatre.
Saturday, June 1
Lux in tenebris. Quietly reflecting on anxiety, "Normal Love" is rife with chilling wails and abysmal grief. California art rock/experimentalists Xiu Xiu
place the Girl with Basket of Fruit on exhibit at 191 Toole for all to behold. Caravaggio this is not.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo
-
Garrett Charles Nash
On "I Hate U, I U Love," Garrett Charles Nash
is wracked with pain and indecision. "I hate that I love U/Feeling used, but I'm/Still missing you and I can't/See the end of this..." Yet, this L.A. singer/rapper is known for being happy/sad. "It's gonna be OK tonight, because tomorrow's just a dream away." Gnash emotes at Club Congress.
Fronted by bola de fuego vocalist Maria Fernanda Cepeda Z., Cafe Jaleo
performs the music of Buena Vista Social Club at the Rialto Theatre.
Bluesman Tom Walbank
intermingles with the varying shades of a cobalt night sky. In the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin.
They are named after a '91 Honda Civic used to schlep an upright piano precariously piggybacked to the trunk. Two-Door Hatchback
is fueled by composers Dante & Marco Rosano and features rogue violinist extraordinaire Samantha Bounkeua. Their sound is at once sophisticated—with elements of jazz and classical—yet whimsical. In the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner.
The Arizona Symphonic Winds
serenade the night air. At Udall Park.
With a voice that echoes country and Appalachia, along with storytelling that encompasses the lore of the Southwest, Laura and The Killed Men
forge something timeless. At Saint Charles Tavern.
Locals Only: Female MCs Edition. Sycness, YurLove, Tee Harmon, III V and Trahma
perform live. DJ Jahmar International and ZJ FRASS
supply the beats. At Mr. Heads.
Death metalists Excessive Bleeding
exsanguinate at Spark Project Collective. Agnostic Purgatory, Single Finger Theory, Never Reborn and Despair
add to the abysmal gloom.
Two worlds collide: Beats and aliens. Atlas Invasion
finds DJs Jacob Ladder, Lance Fairchild, ZAW, H.R.Guerin and Frank Terry B2B Alaska
spinning into the early morning, and beyond. At Solar Culture.
Melding sample based electronics in with soulful lyricism, Dominic Rischard is Nocturnal Theory.
At Passé.
Sunday, June 2
click to enlarge
Jimmy Carr & The Awkward Moments
-
Courtesy Photo
-
Jimmy Carr & The Awkward Moments
celebrate "the end of an era" with a soirée. At the soon-to-relocate The Coronet.
Hungry? Like a side of funk with your scrambled eggs? Mik & The Funky Brunch
are at La Cocina.
One of the hardest working musicians around, songstress Natalie Pohanic
captives, with her dreamy folk stylings, at Public Brewhouse.
The St. Andrew's Bach Society presents The Mendelssohn Project
. The program includes Mendelssohn's String Quartet in A minor, Op.13, String Quartet, Op. 80 and Octet for Strings Op. 20 performed by fine local and national string/chamber musicians. At Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church.