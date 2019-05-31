Friday, May 31, 2019
An Evening with Two-Door Hatchback
Posted
By Ambur Wilkerson
on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 2:42 PM
On Saturday, June 1 enjoy a night of music brought to you by Two-Door Hatchback. The group, made up of Samantha Bounkeua and brothers Marco and Dante Rosano, will be performing a selection of lullabies and original music.
Catch these talented three from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Sand-Reckoner Tasting Room, located in the Warehouse Arts District at 510 N. 7th Ave. #170.
click to enlarge
Tags: things to do, music, live show, concert, local band, musicians, Saturday night, Tucson, Image