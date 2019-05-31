The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, May 31, 2019

Music

An Evening with Two-Door Hatchback

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 2:42 PM

On Saturday, June 1 enjoy a night of music brought to you by Two-Door Hatchback. The group, made up of Samantha Bounkeua and brothers Marco and Dante Rosano, will be performing a selection of lullabies and original music.

Catch these talented three from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Sand-Reckoner Tasting Room, located in the Warehouse Arts District at 510 N. 7th Ave. #170.
click to enlarge two_door_hatchback.jpg

