Friday, May 31, 2019

Sports

All Bets Are On: On the WCWS, Arizona Basketball and Devonaire Doutrive's Departure

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 12:44 PM

All Bets Are On returns this week with an action-packed podcast that covers the gamut of Arizona Wildcats topics.

The duo of Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak kick off their latest podcast with a breakdown of Arizona's performance in the Women's College World Series, including Thursday's 3-1 win over Washington.

They also break down the men's basketball non-conference schedule for Sean Miller's team, which includes much-awaited games against powers like Gonzaga and Illinois.

Friday's final segment covers the Wildcats' football schedule, with an eye on the team's three non-conference games against Hawaii, Northern Arizona and Texas Tech.

Tune in each Friday for a fresh installment of the Weekly's only sports podcast. 

