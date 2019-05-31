Friday, May 31, 2019
All Bets Are On: On the WCWS, Arizona Basketball and Devonaire Doutrive's Departure
Posted
By Christopher Boan
on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 12:44 PM
All Bets Are On returns this week with an action-packed podcast that covers the gamut of Arizona Wildcats topics.
The duo of Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak kick off their latest podcast with a breakdown of Arizona's performance in the Women's College World Series, including Thursday's 3-1 win over Washington.
They also break down the men's basketball non-conference schedule for Sean Miller's team, which includes much-awaited games against powers like Gonzaga and Illinois.
Friday's final segment covers the Wildcats' football schedule, with an eye on the team's three non-conference games against Hawaii, Northern Arizona and Texas Tech.
Tune in each Friday for a fresh installment of the Weekly's only sports podcast.
Tags: Sean Miller, Mike Candrea, Arizona Wildcats, WCWS, Oklahoma City, Washington Huskies, Pac-12, Devonaire Doutrive, Arizona Football, Kevin Sumlin, Texas Tech, NAU, Hawaii, Image