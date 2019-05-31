20 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: May 31 to June 2

Friday:
Summer Night Market 2019.
On the last Friday of every month throughout the summer, the MSA Annex turns into a family-friendly open-air nighttime market. There will food trucks, live music, local crafts and "bountiful libations." All of this adds up to an awesome event away from the summer sun. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 31. 267 S. Avenida del Convento. Details here.
Cuban Night at Crooked Tooth Brewing.
It's getting lively at Crooked Tooth Brewing! The funky tropical Cuban trio "Acerekó" is performing, with additional music from jazz musician Max Goldschmid. Food will be provided by Cuban Twist Cafè, with a special menu of bean and rice bowls, special Cuban chicken and citrus red cabbage slaw. Plus, there are always plenty of great in-house drinks from Crooked Tooth. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 31. 228 E. Sixth Street. Details here.
Potty Mouth Pottery Painting.
Do you feel like you already have enough mugs that say "#1 Mom" or "Live, Laugh, Love"? In the mood for something more a little like, "Not on the table, bitch," "Whiskey Business," or a good, old fashioned "#!$@*"? Head on over to Color Me Mine to make yourself (or a potty-mouthed loved one) a one-of-a-kind gift. They have new naughty words silk screens, plus games and prizes! 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 31. Color Me Mine Tucson (Park Place Mall), 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. $10 includes light snacks and paints, but not the cost of pottery. BYOB if you want, and 21+. Details here.
A Long Road to Freedom.
Celebrating 50 years, the LGBT magazine The Advocate made a documentary highlighting major moments for gay rights over the past half-century. The Screening Room is hosting this film, which includes interviews with Cleve Jones, Caitlyn Jenner, Gloria Allred and more. Starting with the Black Cat Riots, the film covers the late '60s, the AIDS crisis, and marriage equality into the present day. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 31. 127 E. Congress St. Details here.
Saturday:
Saturday Margarita Madness Music Party.
Americano Mexicano cantina is taking hold of the summer weekends with specials on house margaritas, draft beers and some of Tucson's best burritos. The specials are two house margaritas for $5, $4 for draft beers, $6 for burritos and $1.50 for tacos. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1. 800 E University Blvd. Details here.
Arizona Sunrise Series.
If you're a runner, you know you can't afford to hit the snooze button during a Tucson summer: You've got to run when it's early, or you'll be running when it's way, way too hot. Startline Racing is presenting this inaugural series of early morning 5K runs throughout the summer at places like Rillito Park, Brandi Fenton Memorial Park and Steam Pump Ranch. Sign up for the whole series and get a custom series medal, plus a custom add-on for each race you complete; a T-shirt (or different style shirt) and extra water stations along the course. There's even age group awards for the top three in each group. Kicking it off is this run at Reid Park, 6:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. $35 in advance, $40 on race day, $160 for the entire series of six races. Details here.
Tucson and Las Vegas: Which One of These is Not Like the Other?
Way back in the day, Sin City and the Old Pueblo weren't really so different: both had available surface water and nearby oases that made them ideal places for dusty travelers to stop and get some rest. Plus, they were both hugely impacted by the railroad boom of the 19th century, and the promotion of tourism in the 20th. So... what happened? Why is Las Vegas the crazy party city that it is while Tucson is our lovely, laid-back home? Historian Ken Scoville is going to tell us all about it! 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday, June 1. Tohono Chul Education Center #1, 7211 N. Northern Ave. $10 GA or $6 Tohono Chul members. Details here.
Tucson Dance Academy's Summer Showcase.
Tucson Dance Academy is a professional dance academy offering comprehensive lessons, but they also welcome all pupils, not just those with professional dancing aspirations. Come see both the kids and adults perform at this end-of-year show, where the theme is "Dancing Around the World." The choreography, costumes and music were all curated to reflect the beauty and diversity of the human race. Come watch people dancing for the passion of it at the academy's 11th annual summer concert. 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $15. Details here.
Charmed, I'm Sure.
As the Old Pueblo starts to heat up, it might not feel like such a charmed life. But it is over at the Wilde Meyer Gallery, where their June exhibit is kicking off this Saturday. Painters and sculptors like Jaime Ellsworth, Kari Rives, Trevor Mikula, Sarah Webber and Barbara Duzan are presenting work that's colorful, delightful and sometimes whimsical. We guess you could say it's charming! Come visit all of the art anytime this month. Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, June 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Free. Details here.
Gate Month at the Madaras Gallery.
The Madaras Gallery's yearlong celebration of its 20th anniversary continues with another themed month. June is "gate scenes," featuring pieces inspired by the best of southwestern architecture. Ranch style entrances, rustic hacienda archways, the wooden structures that welcome you onto big properties, or the cozy wrought iron pieces that welcome you into your home. It's easy to rush from place to place during the summer as you try not to fry like an egg on the sidewalk. So what better reminder to take in the beauty Tucson has to offer than a curated selection of real-world frames for some of that very beauty? June 1-30. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Free. Details here.
Summer Safari Saturday Nights.
Still got superheroes on your mind but thinking maybe seeing Avengers: Endgame for a 12th time in theaters might be overkill? Head to the zoo to learn about the superpowers some of your favorite animals have! Laser-like eyesight, outstanding agility, superhero strength and turbo-cuddliness are just a few examples. Featured animals include goats, dart frogs, elephants, squirrel monkeys, snakes and ruffled lemurs. As always, there's live music, games, food & drink specials and the chance to chat with animal keepers. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14 and free for zoo members. Details here.
Give Your Cat the World Week Meetup.
Cat lovers, rejoice! Maybe you already know about the website catexplorer.co, but maybe you don't know that there's a website just for humans looking for feline-friendly places all over the world so that they can travel with their cats. Give Your Cat the World Week, from May 27 to June 2, is all about recognizing and sharing the ways we give our cats the world, whether it's through traveling, technology or special training methods. At this event, you'll meet fellow catexplorers, take a walk through Catalina State Park, sip some coffee and maybe even win a Catexplorer T-shirt or tank. Feel free to bring your cat, obviously, but feel free to leave him or her at home if you purr-fer. 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1. Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road. Details here.
Doggie Shorts Encore Event.
Back by popular demand, the Loft Cinema is screening their collection of 10-second to 10-minute short films and videos from across the globe, all featuring dogs. These are selections of the best shorts from The Bow Wow Film Festival, plus some bonus films from the internet. Proceeds benefit Handi-Dogs, Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to helping older adults and people with disabilities gain independence via service dogs. 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $20-$25. Details here.
Cool Summer Nights: Dino Night.
In the summer, Tucsonans sort of become vampires: Hiding from the sun during the day and venturing out only at night, when the climate situation is more bearable. Tonight, venture over to the Desert Museum to learn about another subject that's popularly used in films and dramatic tails: dinosaurs (and fossils). Chris Maynard's solo show, Feathers, features art he made by carving feathers with surgical tools while also respecting their form. Kids will also have a chance to create their own feather masterpieces! As always, docents with fun stations about bats, bugs, snakes, minerals and desert skies are all over. The stingray touch exhibit and Packrat Playhouse are also open. Saturday, June 1. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $19.95 seniors 65+, $8.95 for kids 3 to 12, free for kids under 3, $17.95 for active or retired military, $16.95 for Arizona/Sonora residents. Details here.
Central Tucson Gallery Association First Saturday Art Walk.
Do you have any idea how many art galleries there are downtown? Or how much art they're housing? This art walk is a great way to wind down from the stress of the work week, and/or to wind up for the partying of a Saturday night, when you're probably going to be downtown anyway. There are eight galleries in the CTGA participating this week: the Central Arts Gallery, the Conrad Wilde Gallery, the Contreras Gallery, the Drawing Studio, the Fragment Gallery, The Sacred Machine, the Obsidian Gallery and the Raices Taller 222 Gallery. See ctgatucson.org for hours and addresses for each individual gallery. Details here.
Sunday:
Police Story Double Feature.
Although he's been alive and well for decades, the real life-threatening stunts Jackie Chan pulled off for the Police Story films are so wild you'll worry for his life as you watch. Seriously, the man slides down a pole, breaking through several panes of glass and sparking electric wires. And that's just one scene. The Loft Cinema is showing two whole movies of Chan's madness for the price of one! Noon on Sunday, June 2. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $13. Details here.
End of an Era Soirée at The Coronet.
Ending a five-year run at their current location, The Coronet is moving to a new spot on Cushing Street. As such, they're hosting one final bash to send off the original location, and everyone's invited. They will serve a secret menu filled with only the very best one can hope for, and that's really all there is to say. Jimmy Carr & The Awkward Moments will be performing as a send-off. Get out there and celebrate The Coronet's last night on Fourth Ave! 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 2. 402 E. Ninth Street. Details here.
Summer Specials at Tavolino.
Chef Massimo Tenino recently announced two specials at Tavolino Ristorante Italiano this summer: On Sundays beginning June 2 is the "Two Brothers Food and Wine for Two" special, which includes two dinner options, each including a bottle of Pietro Rinaldi wine to be shared; a salad, entrée and dessert for each person, $55-$75. On Tuesdays, beginning June 4, is the "Lunch or Dinner for Two" special, which includes a glass of Chianti or Pinot Grigio, salad, dessert and pizza for $30. 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Details here.
Rillito Park Farmers Market.
From farmers to ranchers to bakers to chefs, the Rillito Park Farmers Market hosts all sorts of wonderful people peddling all sorts of wonderful wares. With three shade pavilions that provide 5,000 square feet of shopping shade, a center entertainment circle and public restrooms, there's plenty to enjoy and appreciate as you shop at the roughly 80 small businesses who assemble at this market located right along The Loop. Take yourself out, support local business, and spend the rest of your week talking about how you're the type of person who does her shopping at the farmers' market. 8 a.m. to noon. Sunday, June 2. Food Pavilion at Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave. Free. Details here.
The Mendelssohn Project.
Felix Mendelssohn made his public concert debut at age 9, wrote his first symphony for full-orchestra at 15 and composed (among a bunch of other famous stuff), the melody for "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing." Listening to some of the finest string players from both around the city and around the country might not make Mendelssohn's talent rub off on you, but it MIGHT. Plus, it's sure to be an enjoyable way to spend an afternoon. The St. Andrew's Bach Society presents this performance of String Quartet in A minor, Op. 13; Four Pieces for String Quartet, Op. 80 and Octet for Strings, Op. 20. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. $16 GA, $11 students. Details here.
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.