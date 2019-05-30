The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where To Rock Thursday, May 30

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Luring listeners in with dark, hard-hitting rhythms and belting vocals, on "Forgive Me, Karma," these Atlanta hard rockers "walk with fire." Royal Thunder are at Club Congress. With fellow Atlanteans, hard rock/metalists. Details here.

Brash and hard hitting, on Annihilator (Evacuate Records, 2018) these Austin punks crank it out bullet fast. Sniper 66 utterly obliterate at Ward6. Flanked by THUGxRIOT and Mad World. Details here.

The Joe Peña Trio shed magical droplets of sorrow. At Agustin Kitchen. Details here.

Deeper: DJs Atom Energy and Lunarfox spin house at Passé. Details here.

El Paso indie rockers If We Were Turtles ponder reptilian thoughts and other things at Sky Bar. In Lessons and Noise Field provide needed support. Details here.

On "Because I Can" this folksy crooner issues a caveat. "And you can take any part of me/Just know you are also leaving with this heart of mine." Leila Lopez stirs the senses at Tap + Bottle-Downtown. Details here.

