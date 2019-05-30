Six Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, May 30

Ken’s Hardwood Barbecue Two-Year Anniversary.
Southern Tucson’s smokiest restaurant and food truck combo is celebrating its second year in business, and for the occasion, there will be meal deal of brisket, ribs, cornbread and more. Get out there and celebrate with a local meal “backed by tradition and legacy.” 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30. 5250 E. 22nd Street. Details here.
click to enlarge
Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal Dinner at Elvira’s.
Four courses of food and mezcal for $50? Only at Elvira’s. This downtown spot is pairing Del Maguey mezcal with dishes inspired by Oaxaca, including a special mole. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30. 256 E. Congress St. $50. Details here.
Quilts in the Gardens
. Quilts for a Cause auctions and sells handmade quilts and patterns donated by quilters to support breast and gynecological cancer research. This summer, they’re partnering with Tucson Botanical Gardens to exhibit nature-themed quilts in Porter Hall and the Friends House Gallery at the gardens. Quilts will also be for sale in the gift shop. Come support a good cause, brighten up your home and remind yourself that when the colder days ahead finally do get here, you’ll be warm and wrapped up in a quilt. On display through September 29. Garden hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $15 GA, $13 students/seniors/military, $8 kids 4 to 17, free for members and kids under 4. Details here.
Borderlands Residential Solar Expo.
Okay, we get it: A residential solar expo doesn't sound super fun. But you know what is fun? Saving money on electricity! Reducing your carbon footprint! And having solar panels! So take your chance to meet a couple of local solar providers, ask whatever questions you need to, and learn more about tax credits and financing. And you know what else? The event's at a brewery with great food. So if worse comes to worst, you spent your Thursday night eating, drinking and deciding solar panels aren't for you. Still a major success. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave. Free. Details here.
click to enlarge
Beginners Belly Dancing
-
Courtesy Circus Sanctuary
. Never belly danced before? There's no time like the present to start! Na-il has 16 years of experience dancing, and nine in belly dance. He specializes in belly dance fusion, weaving the dance form into other styles, both traditional and modern. In this class, you'll explore how to move your pelvis and ribcage to upbeat music ranging from Middle Eastern to modern. You can't tell us you've never thought belly dancing looks super cool, so why not try it for yourself? Be sure to bring plenty of water, because—special bonus!—belly dancing is a full-body workout. 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Circus Sanctuary, 3113 E. Columbia St. $18 for a drop-in session. Details here.
Tucson Saguaros.
Our local baseball team has its first two home games of the season this week! And it's our hometown cacti vs. the High Desert Yardbirds, in from Adelanto, CA. All their home games will be on Cherry Field this season, which is centrally located and well-lit... hooray! Come root, root, root for the home team in its fourth season, and pick up one of their really cool hats while you're at it—it's got a saguaro holding a baseball bat on it, and what more could you want in a hat? 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, and Friday, May 31. Cherry Field, 425 S. Cherry Ave. $7.50. Details here.
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.