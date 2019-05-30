The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Arts and Culture / Music

Series Finale: Black Renaissance Ended on a High Note

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 12:16 PM

By Ambur Wilkerson
Black Renaissance, the four-week series highlighting local Black artists, ended on a high note with performances by Black Caesar, Seanloui and Street Blues Family.

Night four of Black Renaissance, hosted by Fiona Cadet and Khalil Knight-Papaioannou at Hotel McCoy, was centered on live music made by local bands.

Phoenix-based rocker Black Caesar played a song they felt described them best, their song titled "Cool."

Seanloui played his soon to be released new single "Bad Things," an upbeat fusion of pop and rock. Street Blues Family gave the crowd a mixture of jazz and hip hop.

With plans to return next year, Black Renaissance definitely left the crowd wanting more.

