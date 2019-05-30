The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Sports

Dick Tomey Headlines Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Class

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge Clockwise from top left: Derrick Hall, Dick Tomey, Tom Chambers, Michael Nesbitt, Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, Michael Carbajal. - ARIZONA SPORTS HALL OF FAME
  • Arizona Sports Hall of Fame
  • Clockwise from top left: Derrick Hall, Dick Tomey, Tom Chambers, Michael Nesbitt, Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, Michael Carbajal.
Former Arizona football coach Dick Tomey is among six inductees to the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission’s Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Tomey, who passed away from lung cancer on May 10, joins Olympic swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, Arizona Diamondbacks President Derrick Hall, boxer Michael Carbajal, Phoenix Suns star Tom Chambers and Northern Arizona University trainer Michael Nisbett in this year’s class.

The announcement, made public on Thursday, spotlighted the class’s impact on Arizona Sports, with ASEC trustees and members of the public voting on entrees for the hall of fame.

The stipulations for entree include either being a native Arizonan, being immediately recognized as an Arizonan, or having made significant contributions to the athletics community in Arizona, according to the ASEC’s announcement.

Tomey, who is the winningest coach in Arizona football history, posted a record of 95-64-4 in 14 seasons coaching the Wildcats, earning Pac-10 Coach of the Year in 1992.

A public memorial service for Tomey will be held at Arizona’s McKale Center at 9 a.m. local time on Friday, May 31.

The formal induction ceremony for this year’s class will be held at Scottsdale Plaza Resort on Friday, Nov. 1.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Christopher Boan

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Saturday Tour & Tasting

Saturday Tour & Tasting @ Hamilton Distillery

Saturdays, 3-5 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

George Lopez

George Lopez has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 1 at AVA! Tickets dated 5/11/19 are not valid… More

@ AVA: Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater Sat., June 1, 8-9:30 p.m. Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Where Love Lives: Charrovida Now Open (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Kathy Hoffman Is Doing What She Was Elected To Do (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Trumped Up Brexit (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Six Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, May 30 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Laughing Stock: Still More Comedy at The O, Fitzsimmons Spotlights Local Laughs (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation