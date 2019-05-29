Wednesday, May 29, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, May 29
By Xavier Omar Otero
on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 AM
Bewitching brujas, girl group/garage rockers Taco Sauce
lead the blurred crusade. Crooked Saints and More Freaks
are in tow. At Club Congress. Details here.
“I got a noose/I got a noose/I got a noose around my neck.” With themes focusing on nihilism, occultism, depression and death, Purveyor in “D(r)ead,” Ghostemane
blurs the lines between the moshpit and rapping. At the Rialto Theatre. Details here.
