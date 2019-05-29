The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, May 29

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY HOTEL CONGRESS
  • Courtesy Hotel Congress
Bewitching brujas, girl group/garage rockers Taco Sauce lead the blurred crusade. Crooked Saints and More Freaks are in tow. At Club Congress. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY RIALTO THEATRE
  • Courtesy Rialto Theatre


“I got a noose/I got a noose/I got a noose around my neck.” With themes focusing on nihilism, occultism, depression and death, Purveyor in “D(r)ead,” Ghostemane blurs the lines between the moshpit and rapping. At the Rialto Theatre. Details here.

