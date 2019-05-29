Four Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, May 29

click to enlarge
MOCA ArtNow! screening and lecture.
The Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a lecture from their Artist-in-Residence, David Fenster. Fenster will screen and discuss multiple of his films, as well as discuss his work during a Q&A session. Fenster is a filmmaker based in Marfa, Texas, whose work has screened at museums and festivals around the world. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. 265 S. Church Ave. $10 admission, free for MOCA members and students. Details here.
Phantom of the Opera.
The Loft Cinema is screening this 1925 silent horror classic, but are upping the volume level with a live performance by Austin rock band The Invincible Czars as the film’s score. Although it’s only May, they encourage attendees to dress for the Halloween season at this “scarifying screening!” 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $12. Details here.
Samuel Ace Double Book Launch & Celebration with TC Tolbert.
Samuel Ace is a trans/queergender poet and sound artist behind books like Our Weather Our Sea and Stealth (that second one with Maureen Seaton), and the winner of awards like the Astraea Lesbian Writer Award and the Firecracker Alternative Book Award in Poetry. Recently, he brought together and republished two poetry collections first issued in the mid-’90s by poet Linda Smukler, adding an introduction and a collection of essays by writers impacted by Smukler’s and his own work. Come hear him present work from the book, “Meet Me There: Normal Sex & Home in three days. Don’t wash.” And from his own collection of poems, “Our Weather Our Sea.” Tucson Poet Laureate TC Tolbert joins him. Bring something for the potluck! 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. Kore Press, 325 W. Second St., Room 201. $5, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Details here.
Infusion Release at 1912 Brewing.
For the summer season, 1912 Brewing is bringing infusions back! Every Wednesday, they’re releasing a new “out of the box” infusion, ranging from sweet to sour to hoppy. They’ll also have a rotating cast of local food trucks to pair with the new and crazy beer of the day. 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. Details here.
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.