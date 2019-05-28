Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Tucson Village Farm's U-Pick Tuesdays Switch to Summer Hours
By Meredith O'Neil
on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 10:16 AM
Courtesy Tucson Village Farm
An oasis in our busy city, Tucson Village Farm (TVF), "built by and for the youth of our community,"
offers U-Pick every Tuesday afternoon and is now on summer hours from 5 to 7 p.m.
The farm is open and welcomes the community to the garden east of Campbell Avenue to pick their own produce, support the local food network and get the freshest possible vegetables. For produce purchases, bring cash or check.
TVF also has "farm work" days every Monday and Wednesday on the west side garden from 7 a.m. to noon, when the public can get their hands dirty, help on the farm and learn about planting seeds and harvesting.
If you have never been to the Tucson Village Farm, check it out and you'll find it has a way of drawing visitors back again and again. Located at 4210 North Campbell Avenue. Details here.
