The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Do This! / Gardening

Tucson Village Farm's U-Pick Tuesdays Switch to Summer Hours

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY TUCSON VILLAGE FARM
  • Courtesy Tucson Village Farm
An oasis in our busy city, Tucson Village Farm (TVF), "built by and for the youth of our community," offers U-Pick every Tuesday afternoon and is now on summer hours from 5 to 7 p.m.

The farm is open and welcomes the community to the garden east of Campbell Avenue to pick their own produce, support the local food network and get the freshest possible vegetables. For produce purchases, bring cash or check.

TVF also has "farm work" days every Monday and Wednesday on the west side garden from 7 a.m. to noon, when the public can get their hands dirty, help on the farm and learn about planting seeds and harvesting.

If you have never been to the Tucson Village Farm, check it out and you'll find it has a way of drawing visitors back again and again. Located at 4210 North Campbell Avenue. Details here.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Meredith O'Neil

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Awakening through Jewish Meditation – Iyún Ayin with Reb Brian Yosef

Awakening through Jewish Meditation – Iyún Ayin with Reb Brian Yosef @ Congregation Bet Shalom

Tuesdays, Sundays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Continues through May 28

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

George Lopez

George Lopez has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 1 at AVA! Tickets dated 5/11/19 are not valid… More

@ AVA: Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater Sat., June 1, 8-9:30 p.m. Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. A Night of Vibes at Illegal Pete's (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Shake It For Trump (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. 19 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: May 24 to 26 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. The Loft Screening AZ Cult Classic 'Billy Jack' (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Laughing Stock: "O" what a smorgasbord! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation