Rep. Tom O'Halleran To Visit Oro Valley for Budget Workshop

click to enlarge Rep. Tom O'Halleran

After witnessing the dramatic 35-day government shutdown that ended in January, now is as good a time as ever to learn more about how the federal government prioritizes its money.Representative Tom O'Halleran of Arizona's 1st Congressional District will be hosting a budget workshop and town hall at the Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive,from 5:15 to 7 p.m.O'Halleran, who lives in Sedona, served in the Arizona House of Representatives from 2001 to 2006 and the Arizona Senate from 2007 to 2009 as a Republican. In 2014, he changed his party affiliation to Independent, and ran for U.S. Congress in 2016 as a Democrat and won. He currently serves as a co-chairman of the Blue Dog Coalition, which represents centrist Democrats within the U.S. House of Representatives.Participants will be able to meet the Congressman, ask him about important issues and go through budget exercises with other civically-engaged citizens. According to a press release, O'Halleran will explain the full process and decisions that elected officials make. Then, those who attend will break off into small groups to go through a simulation to create mock budgets.Afterwards, you'll be able to share your newfound budget knowledge with friends and family, creating a more educated and informed society! The workshop is a free event in partnership with the Concord Coalition, a nonpartisan organization that hosts "hands-on budget workshops."