XOXO: Where to Rock this Weekend - May 24 to 26

Friday, May 24
Multiculturalism in effect: Their rich sound is a mezcla of rockabilly, cumbia, jazz and Gypsy sung, in both English y Español. Their odyssey began when a 20-year-old, trumpet-wielding firebrand of an English singer moved to Spain to form a band with a rockabilly double bassist and the “best flamenco/punk guitarist” that the two of them knew. Clear away any buffelgrass when Jenny & The Mexicats
blaze a trail towards the Rialto Theatre. With slamming Oakland quartet Bang Data.
“It’s enough to drive a motherfucker loco.”
Armed with replica chromed LED helmets and retro costumes, One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk
promises to take the uninitiated and well-seasoned time travelers alike on a sojourn through Daft Punk’s Discovery (2001) album. At 191 Toole.
UG Desert Artists
presents Live! From the Underground a showcase of Arizona hip hoppers. At Solar Culture.
Blacklidge Community Collective is the site of an all-ages punk/metal event. Featuring the Nintendo grind of Cybearg, BYOM, Muddle of Pud and The FIST.
The B-Sides
play “the songs you forgot that you loved,” while Breaking Glass
fill in the low end blissfully. At Irene’s Holy Donuts.
Out on the Mutation Tour, Midnight Tyrannosaurus
’s heavy dubstep beats create “Brain Sludge” at Gentle Ben’s. DJs Ramrod, Sirenz and Cursor
trade off behind the decks.
Natty & The Sunset
set smiles straight. At Crooked Tooth Brewing.
The Unday and Shooda Shook It
fill the existential void with melody and groove. At the Surly Wench Pub.
Experimental jazz with Dark Maps
happens off-the-cuff at Westbound.
Nitecall: Women of Wave sees DJ Mijito and RedaDax
spinning darkwave/post-punk/new wave/synth/coldwave in honor of the women who undulated. At R Bar.
As part of the Friday Night Live Free Concert Series, virtuoso violinist Beth Daunis
, nylon string master Mark Wilsey
and steel string psychobilly slinger Phil Lipman
may provide “the link between the Old Pueblo and galaxies far, far away.” Reno del Mar
fill the evening air with something other. At Main Gate Square.
From Long Beach, the Laurie Morvan Band
add their unique shade of color to Blues Fridays on the plaza at Hotel Congress.
Saturday, May 25
Canadian psychedelic rockers Black Mountain
’s latest, Destroyer
(Dine Alone Records, 2019), named after the single-run 1985 Dodge muscle car of the same name, captures all of the wide-eyed freedom that comes along with scoring one’s first driver’s license, feeling invincible, and being fully in the driver’s seat. At 191 Toole. Birds & Arrows and La Cerca
propel the evening forward.
Shout out to all the juggalos. Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope bring back the “Dark Carnival.” Hide your offspring. Insane Clown Posse
storm the Fury Tour into the Rialto Theatre.
Juking? DJs Ruff Idyll, C10, LOMMOL, JunMei, Fluites, Wittheums and B3B
kick off a night with freak dancing in mind. Phasing: A Night For Dancing in the Dark. At Owls Club. Body condoms optional.
Performing original compositions and adaptations rooted in various pan-African styles: African Folk, Afro-pop, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. The Key Ingredients of African Soul
mesmerize and make bodies involuntarily sway at Monterey Court.
The heavy stoner rock of Manguera
along with Kryge, Copper Magma and Jaeki
will have Irene’s Holy Donuts rockin’ into the dawn.
Backed by some of Tucson’s finest, Emilie Marchand
sings jazz standards, ’60s soul and vintage country. In the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin.
The Arizona Symphonic Winds
serenades in the night air. At Udall Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
They topped the charts during the decade best known for Ally McBeal, Dolly the first cloned mammal, My So-Called Life and the public debut of the World Wide Web, The ’90s House Party, featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone Loc and Coolio
, keeps “The Last Great Decade” alive. At the AVA Amphitheater.
A metalcore/deathcore extravaganza unfolds at The Rock. On the bill: Decayer, With Crows, Serpents Tongue and Endings.
Roman Catholics are not the only denomination razzed about tipping the chalice If you like your folk music straight with no chaser, nationally acclaimed folk singer-songwriter Don Armstrong & the Whiskeypaliens
perform on the plaza at Hotel Congress.
From Chicago, EDM artists Autograf
believe in leaving a mark on the world. At Gentle Ben’s. Lephan, Corbin, Lance Fairchild and Mental
spin.
Texas post-hardore/noise rockers Exhalants
trample the cross underfoot at Ward6.
Miss Olivia and the Interlopers
perform in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner.
Singer-songwriter Leila Lopez
performs at Exo Roast Co. John Keeney
plays an opening set.
Celebrating 22 years of swing mania, Hipster Daddy-O
and the Handgrenades
detonate on the stage at Club Congress. The recently crowned winners of Battle for KFMADay, The Endless Pursuit
, instigate the assault.
Soul Night: Hip hop, blues and soul are on the menu at Sky Bar. Shekinah, Chakara Blu and Just Najima
will shine brightly.
Black Renaissance features performances by Seanloui, Street Blues Family and Black Caesar
. At Hotel McCoy.
Sunday, May 26
One Big Rock Show, a benefit for 99.1 FM Downtown Radio, features performances by Sugar Stains, Miss Olivia and the Interlopers, Texas Trash and the Trainwrecks, Dos Hombres, Little House of Funk, Quarter Royale, and Irish punks Katie’s Randy Cat
. At Saint Charles Tavern. Making an ever increasing number of public appearances, DJ Satan
hosts.
“A wall is a wall.” These gritty Rhode Island punk rockers have received props in Rolling Stone and Spin. Downtown Boys
bringing their caustic political commentary and dynamic musical edge to the Club Congress stage. Feverfew, mudpuppy and Shitknife
lend a (perhaps slightly contaminated) hand.
From Washington, Long Sought Rest, Mud of Pud, Sauced Up and Sally Roundhouse
perform punk, doom and poetry at Blacklidge Community Collective.
Vocal chamber ensemble Camerata Sonora
perform traditional/sacred music from Scotland, England and America. At Sea of Glass-Center for The Arts.
In what is becoming an annual tradition, Loveland
play in honor of Memorial Day. On the patio at Che’s Lounge.
The Tucson Pops Orchestra
performs Music Under the Stars. At Demeester Outdoor Performance Center.
And, closing the Spring Concert Series, “The Sandman” Howe Gelb
refracts the light under the stars. At Hotel Congress. Birds & Arrows and David Huckfelt
share the stage.