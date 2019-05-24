A Night of Vibes at Illegal Pete's

On Tuesday, May 22, a handful of local Tucson artists shook up the upper deck stage of Illegal Pete’s. This eclectic group of young talent came together for a night entitled ALL VIBEZ, a music show that invited the community to come and “vibe with us”.



The performance list consisted of neo-soul singer Stevie Rose, and rappers ZCO, Ray the Dude, Benny loc, Jae, Trippboi, lil Skank and Emic. Emic is the mind behind RECORDEDVIBEZ, the collective group that hosted the show. Emic says the motive behind the show was to create a platform to present some of Tucson’s talent, in which it truly did in an intimate, college setting.

First to take the stage in the dimly lit, neon-sign surrounded upper deck was Rose, who gave the audience a selection of soulful songs and even a hint of acoustic sounds thanks to help from guest guitarist JT.



Following was ZCO, who shouted out members of the crowd by name in the midst of rapping uplifting, vulnerable lyrics. The show’s organizer, Emic, brought edgy, old school sounds with him onstage during his set.



The remainder of the night continued with rap, with acts such as Jae and Ray the Dude teaming up onstage and Yung Davon’s guest appearance during Trippboi's set. The show displayed what the Tucson music scene has to offer, energy and diversity. ALL VIBES served its purpose. Vibing was no challenge at all.