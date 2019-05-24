19 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: May 24 to 26

Friday:
Downtowns Around The Globe at The Carriage House.
Ever wanted to experience the cuisine of Tsuruoka, Japan? Janos Wilder’s Carriage House is hosting a cooking demonstration and dinner featuring: shiitake mushroom soup, ankake pork, shrimp donburi, ramen salad and edamame ice cream to top it off. Plus, the meal features wine to really bring the flavors out. Learn to cook just like Janos! 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 24. 125 S. Arizona Avenue. $70. Details here.
Fortnight of the Monsters at Tap & Bottle North.
Tap & Bottle’s Northside location is celebrating San Diego’s Modern Times beer with four variants on tap: Vanilla, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Blackberry Cobbler and Chaos Grid. But these are no regular beers—brewed with cocoa, cinnamon, blackberries, Madagascar vanilla beans, and some even aged in brandy barrels, this selection of brews is for the adventurous palette. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24. 7254 North Oracle Road. Details here.
Monkey Burger Tap Takeover.
Barrio Brewing Co. is taking over Monkey Burger, meaning you get to try some great local burgers paired with great local beers. The “takeover” includes Ciao Charlie Ciao, Hipsterville Hazy IPA and Grapefruit IPA. Beer and burgers go together as nicely as, well, Barrio Brewing and Monkey Burger. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24. 5350 E. Broadway Blvd. Details here.
Friends of the Pima County Public Library Community Book Sale.
Looking to add to the pile of books you have at home that you’re really looking forward to reading someday? Look no farther than this book sale, with not only 70 categories of books, but records, videos and audiobooks galore. The Best of Friends room is your best bet if you’re looking for something collectible, gift-quality and unusual. What are you waiting for? Book it on over to the library’s book barn. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25. Friends of the Pima County Public Library Book Barn, 2230 N. Country Club. Free. Details here.
Arizona Highways and Ted DeGrazia Opening Reception.
In these parts, we’re all Ted DeGrazia fans. And we’re also all fans of Arizona Highways magazine, which has been around for a whopping 98 years! So we’d be hard-pressed to find something more locally lovable than this exhibit, featuring selections of DeGrazia’s art that have appeared in the magazine. The exhibit, along with a special June issue of the mag, highlight DeGrazia’s relationship with Arizona Highways and its former editor, Raymond Carlson. Runs through January 29, 2020. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24. DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. Free admission during the reception. Details here.
Wine a Little, Laugh a Lot.
There is a little bit of wine and a lot of laughing at this event, but it’s a little more structured than you might think. Sadhna Bokhiria, professor of education and CEO for the Kapoor Foundations, is leading this free workshop for nonprofit professionals on using laughter to build relationships. In her words, “This workshop utilizes tools to increase authenticity in the workplace through genuine kindness and compassion. It focuses on how you can use humor to lighten the stress of our day-to-day hustles.” We’ll take 12! 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24. Community Foundation Campus, 5049 E. Broadway. Free. Details here.
Super Gay Party Machine.
The only people that aren’t welcome at Tucson’s premiere LGBTQA dance party and show are people who don’t like to have a good time. So get your dancing shoes on—heck, get your dancing pants, hat and T-shirt on if you have one—and head downtown for a night full of fun. DJ Shorty is spinning beats, and Elena Sanchez, Bianca Difonsi and Häus of K are performing. Party on, LGBTQA community and allies! 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, May 24. Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St. Details here.
5 Minute Film Fest.
The Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art is screening their second annual 5 Minute Film Festival, including over two dozen locally made short films spanning the documentary, animation and experimental genres. Three cash prizes will be awarded to the top films. Come out to support (and award) local art! 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 24. 265 S. Church Ave. Details here.
Jurassic Park (Free Outdoor Screening).
The Palo Verde Park Neighborhood and Loft Cinema are teaming up to make our public parks a little more thrilling. This free outdoor screening at Palo Verde Park shows the original Jurassic Park, plus plenty of local food trucks! Don’t miss your chance to see Jeff Goldblum and Samuel L. Jackson on the big screen on your local streets. 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Friday, May 24. Palo Verde Park. Free. Details here.
The Goonies
. If you want to see a bit of greenery in the desert, check out The Loft Cinema’s screening of this adventure through the forests of the Pacific Northwest. This totally awesome ’80s movie is getting a new digital restoration, and you’re invited. See every hair on Corey Feldman’s head, every bone in the pirate’s lair, every menacing booby trap. 10 to 11:55 p.m. Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27. Plus 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. screenings on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8. Details here.
Saturday:
Farmers’ Market at Steam Pump Ranch.
Now operating on their summer hours, the Saturday farmers market at Steam Pump Ranch includes over 30 vendors every week. Whether you’re looking to get some local baked goods or stock up on high quality farm-to-table produce, this is a great way to start your weekend. Support local markets and eat healthy at the same time! 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 25. 10901 N. Oracle Road. Free admission. Details here.
Summer Safari Saturday Nights.
The zoo is a great way to spend a Saturday. But it’s an even better way to spend a Saturday evening, when it’s less hot than during the day. Our local one is kicking off their summer series with this “Meet Your Zoo Night,” where you can meet zoo keepers and educators, learn more about their jobs, and hear about what animals and features are on their way. Highlighted animals include the flamingo, rhino, lion, crowned crane, grizzly bear and Aldabra tortoise. Plus live music, games, and food and drink specials. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14 and free for zoo members. Details here.
Black Renaissance Concert.
Can you believe we’re already at the last weekend in May? That means we’ve reached the final installment of Hotel McCoy’s Black Renaissance event, created by local musician seanloui to spotlight black creativity and educate the community about black artists’ influence on mainstream culture. And they’re going out with a bang—or at least with some sounds, in a night full of live music by Street Blues Family, Black Caesar and seanloui. This is your last chance to check out this event! 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Free. Details here.
Masters of War.
On December 1, 1969, John Vornholt was sitting in a roomful of men watching television to see if they’d be drawn for the Vietnam War draft. He wasn’t 19 yet, so he was safe, but the show and the night were so dramatic that he started writing a play about it that very night. He’s been working on it every 10 years or so since, so it’s got pieces of him at 18, 30, 40 and 50. Come see this show, which captures the emotions felt by the young men in America that night from a perspective both contemporary and reflective. It’s part of Live Theatre Workshop’s Etcetera Late-Night series! 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, and 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 26. Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $10. Details here.
Memorial Day Weekend at the International Wildlife Museum
. This museum is always a treat. But this weekend, museum admission really is their treat: Free for active, retired and veteran military with ID. Spend your day—or your weekend—checking out the more than 400 species of insects, mammals and birds from all over the world on display in the museum. And don’t miss the temporary “Conservation Piece by Piece” exhibit, which, at 33,600 pieces and 19 ft by 6.5 feet, is one of the world’s largest puzzles! 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 27. Last admission given 45 minutes prior to closing time. International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Admission for non-military is $10 adults, $7 seniors, $5 kids 4 to 12 and free for kids 3 and under. Details here.
Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Arizona Rattlers.
In a game against, say, the Iowa Barnstormers, or the San Diego Strike Force, the Tucson Sugar Skulls have not only their skills on their side, but the hometown advantage. This week, they’re facing off against the Arizona Rattlers, from Phoenix, who are just as acclimated to the desert’s charms as our home team is. But hey! The Sugar Skulls broke a four-game losing streak earlier this month, and you’d better believe they’re going to fight to keep that momentum going. See you at the Tucson Arena! 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $17. Details here.
Rally Point: A Veterans Reunion.
1912 Brewing Company is owned by veterans, so they’re honored to be hosting this reunion of men and women who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. They’re expecting vets from all across the United States to be at this day full of live music, food trucks and special beer releases. Fill up on goods from Green Feet Brewing, Caps and Corks, Hamilton Distillers, Cider Corps and Daniela’s Cooking Food Truck, and let it fuel you through the intensity of a cornhole tournament. All veterans and active military get 10 percent off their entire purchases. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25. 1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. Free. Details here.
Cool Summer Nights.
Astronomy is taking center stage at this week’s Desert Museum event. (We guess you could say the stars are the stars.) The National Optical Astronomy Observatory Kitt Peak is leading educational solar system activities for families, docents will be around to answer questions about everything from desert wildlife to desert skies and there will be high-powered telescopes set up throughout the grounds. UA Astronomer Kevin Hainline will be leading a talk called “I Thought I Knew That: 20 (Very!) Common Astronomy Fallacies,” that will leave you feeling like your whole life before this talk was one big lie (but will also give you lots of fun facts to share at parties). Saturday, May 25. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $19.95 seniors 65+, $8.95 for kids 3 to 12, free for kids under 3, $17.95 for active or retired military, $16.95 for Arizona/Sonora residents. Details here.
Sunday:
Academy of Ballet–Snow White.
The Academy of Ballet, Tap and Jazz has been here in town for nearly 40 years, and is one of Arizona’s leading classical dance training schools. This year’s annual recital is the ballet Snow White, along with a tap dance and jazz showcase. Every student at the school is invited to perform in the event in one way or another, so you get a chance to support both expert pointe ballerinas and the cutest, clumsiest little 3-year-olds. Grand jeté your way on over! 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $17. Details here.