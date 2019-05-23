The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

  |  

Thursday, May 23, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, May 23

Posted By on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge 49732802_604245766691473_1750758373566971904_n.jpg
A technicolor musical experience awaits when Silver Cloud Express, United Snakes and Hey Bucko take to the stage at Sky Bar. Details here.

The Blues Review features Tom Walbank, Austin Counts and Christopher T. Stevens. At Tap + Bottle Downtown. Details here.

Guided by unseen voices, they are able to leap across the stage in a single bound. Piñata Protest, Pigmy Death-Ray and The Demons run amok. At the Surly Wench Pub. Details here.


click to enlarge Pigmy Death-Ray - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Pigmy Death-Ray
Performing transcendental music of the world, Khalid el Boujami on oud/voice will join Balkan Spirit on the patio at Agustin Kitchen. Details here. 

Deeper: DJs Atom Energy and Lunarfox spin house at Passé. Details here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Art Walk Sundays

Join us for our weekly wine and cheese party at Madaras Gallery. Diana Madaras will attend as… More

@ Madaras Gallery Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 3035 N Swan Rd

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Cox Announces Free Movies in Reid Park (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. City High Student Raises $1,600 for Local Charity (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Paging Doctor Double Stuf (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Adoptable Pet: Phoebe Needs A Home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, May 23 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation