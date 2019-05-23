Thursday, May 23, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, May 23
By Xavier Omar Otero
on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 AM
A technicolor musical experience awaits when Silver Cloud Express, United Snakes and Hey Bucko
take to the stage at Sky Bar.
The Blues Review features Tom Walbank, Austin Counts and Christopher T. Stevens
. At Tap + Bottle Downtown.
Guided by unseen voices, they are able to leap across the stage in a single bound. Piñata Protest, Pigmy Death-Ray and The Demons
run amok. At the Surly Wench Pub.
Performing transcendental music of the world, Khalid el Boujami
on oud/voice will join Balkan Spirit
on the patio at Agustin Kitchen.
Deeper
: DJs Atom Energy
and Lunarfox
spin house at Passé.
