Thursday, May 23, 2019

Do This! / Fun in General

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, May 23

Posted By on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 1:30 AM

FST! Presents: Borders & Boundaries. Have you ever made it out to see a Female Storytellers show here in the Old Pueblo? This group of hilarious, insightful women come together to make you laugh and raise money for local charities. ASL interpreters are provided. This week is sure to be a good show, because we all have thoughts and opinions about borders and boundaries, but this group of women have thoughts, opinions and a real knack for sharing them in an eloquent, funny way. 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 23. Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $8 GA. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo

Megan Craft at REVEL. REVEL, our local European-styled bar with wines from all over, hand-selected beers, and gorgeous meat and cheese boards, is a place where people come to celebrate life, and a place where artists come to showcase their work. Local artist Megan Craft is showing off some of her stuff at this special event. Come see her gorgeous, colorful figure drawings—and her smiling face—at REVEL, for this “Meet the Artist” event. 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 23. REVEL, 416 E. Ninth St. Free. Details here. 
click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo


Ask For Jane. The Screening Room is showing a film that is just as relevant today as it was when it was made. Based on a true story, this film shows a world where abortion is punishable by prison and getting birth control is nearly impossible. As a result, women form a secret network to help other women obtain safe but illegal abortions. But the police are always searching. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 23, and Friday, May 24. 127 E. Congress Street. $7. Details here.

Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

