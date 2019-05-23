The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, May 23, 2019

Music / Arts and Culture

Soulful Sounds at Sky Bar

Posted By on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 3:44 PM

Looking for a night of soul music? This upcoming Saturday, May 25, check out "Saturday Night Soul" at Sky Bar Tucson.

Starting at 9 p.m., enjoy the rhythmic sounds of local Tucson artists such as rapper Chakara Blu, and singers Shekinah and Just Najima. 

The show is 21 and up unless accompanied by a guardian up until 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., only 21 and up are permitted entrance. The show is free! 536 N 4th Ave. 

