Thursday, May 23, 2019
Soulful Sounds at Sky Bar
By Ambur Wilkerson
on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 3:44 PM
Looking for a night of soul music? This upcoming Saturday, May 25, check out "Saturday Night Soul" at Sky Bar Tucson.
Starting at 9 p.m., enjoy the rhythmic sounds of local Tucson artists such as rapper Chakara Blu, and singers Shekinah and Just Najima.
The show is 21 and up unless accompanied by a guardian up until 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., only 21 and up are permitted entrance. The show is free! 536 N 4th Ave.
