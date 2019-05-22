The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, May 22

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 1:00 AM

[THIS SHOW HAS BEEN CANCELED! REFUNDS AVAILABLE FROM POINT OF PURCHASE] After two decades in the band, Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden looks back: “When we first started there was this unconscious feeling. It’s like we were running our own race. I think we’ve been trying to find the doorway back for a long time.” Generation Rx, their seventh studio album, has helped these pop punk purveyors find their home. At the Rialto Theatre. Being As An Ocean opens the show. Details here.
click to enlarge Ziemba - COURTESY CLUB CONGRESS
  • Courtesy Club Congress
  • Ziemba
New York via El Paso, René Kladzyk is a performance artist, musician, perfumer and cultural geographer. Her nom de guerre: Ziemba. She performs infectiously fragrant synth-pop at Club Congress. Groove Domestic Product and The Gem Show lend their support. Details here.

They will drill holes in your cerebellum and eat your brain. NOISEM, Warmonger and Earacher induce pain at Wooden Tooth Records. Details here. 

Lav Andula and Asymptote’s Summer Seance Tour kickoffs at Blacklidge Community Collective, a new DIY venue/community space. Details here.

