Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Do This! / Fun in General

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, May 22

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 1:30 AM

click to enlarge jakethesnake.jpg
Dirty Details. You know Jake “The Snake” Roberts, the professional wresting icon and WWE Hall of Famer that says stuff like, “When I step into the ring and I look at that man across the ring from me, I say ‘well, that’s my dinner.’” Now, Jake is on tour with his comedy storytelling show, sharing road stories and tales of pranks he’s played on his opponents. Step behind the scenes of some of your favorite matches, like with Macho Man, Andre the Giant and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, all from Jake’s perspective. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22. Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA, or $40 for a VIP ticket that includes a private meet & greet, a seat in the first two rows and one signed item. Details here.

The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez. Forced to run from the Texas Rangers after the death of a lawman, Mexican American farmer Gregorio Cortez sets off in desperate flight. This revisionist Western, featuring a good amount of the cast of Blade Runner, is thrilling and (allegedly) historically accurate. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22. The Loft. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. Details here.


It's Babytime! Storytime and Playgroup. For all those moms and dads out there that can't make it to a late night concert or movie because of their rugrats, this is an event for you! Head on over to the Dusenberry-River Library for stories and songs sure to entertain your little one. The group is designed for babies up to 18 months old. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 5605 E. River Rd. Details here.

