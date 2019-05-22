Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Cox Announces Free Movies in Reid Park
By Meredith O'Neil
on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 2:18 PM
Reid Park will host a series of free outdoor movie showings this summer
. These family-friendly events start May 31 with the showing of The Incredibles 2
from 7:45 to 9 p.m. Bring a blanket to sit on and some popcorn, or enjoy snacks from the food trucks stationed at the park. There will be live music, arts and crafts, and other activities too, starting at 6 p.m. It's another way to make your Tucson summer memorable!
Future screenings include:
At Reid Park, DeMeester Outdoor Performance Theater 900 S. Randolph Way. Enter the park off South Country Club Road.
- Kung Fu Panda 3 – Friday, June 14
- Lego Movie 2 – Friday, June 28
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Friday, July 12
- Aquaman – Friday, July 26
