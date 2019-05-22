The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Cinema / Do This!

Cox Announces Free Movies in Reid Park

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
Reid Park will host a series of free outdoor movie showings this summer. These family-friendly events start May 31 with the showing of The Incredibles 2 from 7:45 to 9 p.m. Bring a blanket to sit on and some popcorn, or enjoy snacks from the food trucks stationed at the park. There will be live music, arts and crafts, and other activities too, starting at 6 p.m. It's another way to make your Tucson summer memorable!

Future screenings include:
  • Kung Fu Panda 3 – Friday, June 14
  • Lego Movie 2 – Friday, June 28
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Friday, July 12
  • Aquaman – Friday, July 26
At Reid Park, DeMeester Outdoor Performance Theater 900 S. Randolph Way. Enter the park off South Country Club Road.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
The Hag - A Tribute to the Music of Merle Haggard

The Hag - A Tribute to the Music of Merle Haggard @ The Gaslight Music Hall

Sat., May 25, 6-8 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Tour of the Mission Garden at Tucson's Birthplace

Tours of a re-creation on the original site of the Spanish-colonial-era walled plot that was part of… More

@ Mission Garden Saturdays Corner of Grande Avenue and Mission Lane.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Tucson McDonald's Employees Join International Sexual Harassment Lawsuit (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Pima Animal Care Center Needs Foster Parents (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Afternoon Cartoon: Grumpy Cat (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Ducey Does a Budget Deal With Republican Legislators - Do They Have the Votes To Pass It? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, May 22 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation