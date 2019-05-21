The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

  |  

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Tuesday, May 21

Posted By on Tue, May 21, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Hunter Hayes - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Hunter Hayes
On “Heartbreak” Hunter Hayes went through a break-up and now he wants to talk about it. “If you’ve gone through all the storms and the sky finally clears, what are you gonna do? Sit down and go, ‘Wow, I don’t want to do that again?’” Hayes adds, “No. You made it through, so celebrate!” At the Rialto Theatre. Rising country artist Levi Hummon opens. Details here.

Keb’ Mo’: This four-time Grammy winning blues musician’s show slated to play at the Fox Theatre has sold out.

Indie-rapper Ishmael Butler of Digable Planets spearheads a new project; Knife Knights make their debut on the Club Congress stage. Erstwhile Tucsonan Lando Chill rounds out the lineup. Details here.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Brew & Books!

Brew & Books! @ 1912 Brewing Company

Wed., May 22, 6-7 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Plant Low-Cost Trees for Energy Efficiency

Customers of Tucson Electric Power Company or Trico Electric Co-op qualify for native shade trees to plant… More

Ongoing

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Pima County Dems Hosting Green New Deal Panel They Think Is Important for Some Reason (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Decision on Bike Ranch Might Be Decided Tomorrow But Probably Not (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: No Wiggle Room For Women (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, May 21 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. An Odyssey of Homers: Jessie Harper Helps Lead Arizona Softball to Super Regional Round (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation