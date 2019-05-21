Tuesday, May 21, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock Tuesday, May 21
By Xavier Omar Otero
on Tue, May 21, 2019 at 1:00 AM
Hunter Hayes
On “Heartbreak” Hunter Hayes
went through a break-up and now he wants to talk about it. “If you’ve gone through all the storms and the sky finally clears, what are you gonna do? Sit down and go, ‘Wow, I don’t want to do that again?’” Hayes adds, “No. You made it through, so celebrate!” At the Rialto Theatre. Rising country artist Levi Hummon
opens. Details here.
Keb’ Mo’
: This four-time Grammy winning blues musician’s show slated to play at the Fox Theatre has sold out.
Indie-rapper Ishmael Butler of Digable Planets spearheads a new project; Knife Knights
make their debut on the Club Congress stage. Erstwhile Tucsonan Lando Chill
rounds out the lineup. Details here.
