Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, May 21

Posted By on Tue, May 21, 2019 at 1:30 AM

holy_grail_poster.jpg
Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Responsible for more one-liners, puns and visual gags than possibly any other film in history, this can simply be described as absurd in every sense. For their Tuesday Night Classics series, Harkins Theaters is screening the craziest telling of King Arthur and his knights’ quest for the Holy Grail ever told. 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive & 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz. Details here.

Hot Blues & Brews Tuesday. Does Tuesday have you feeling bluesy? Well, head on up to the Gaslight Music Hall for a night of live blues and local brews. $12.50 general admission. This week features music by The Bryan Dean Trio and Bad News Blues Band. The Gaslight Music Hall 13005 N Oracle Rd. 6 p.m. Details here.

Taco Tuesday at 1912 Brewing. Yeah, they say Tucson has the best 23 miles of Mexican food in the country. But did you know on Tuesdays that length grows to include the entire city? 1912 Brewing Co. is celebrating this weekly holiday by teaming up with Daniela’s Cooking for a make-your-own meal extravaganza of locally made tacos and craft beer. Every week the beer and taco pairings are different, so you never know what kind of tasting combo you’ll get. 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. Details here.

Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

