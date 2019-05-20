Monday, May 20, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock Monday, May 20
By Xavier Omar Otero
Depicting aspects of his childhood, while rebuking Trump Administration policies, the title track, “This Land,” takes a hard look at racism in America. Drawing inspiration from Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land, ” this Austinite comments, “It’s like the ‘Pledge of Allegiance.’ When you’re kids, everybody’s together. You don’t see differences until you get older. People influence you to think about other people a certain way. I just want to get back to singing that song like we were kids again.” Guitar slinger Gary Clark Jr. unleashes a Texas tornado of wickedness at the Rialto Theatre. The Peterson Brothers are in tow. Details here.
Five years of constant touring with Albert Collins and then 10 years with John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers turned this Stratocaster-wielding guitarist into a fire-breathing monster. Eight solo albums later, Coco Montoya delivers the blues hardest truths at 191 Toole. Details here.
