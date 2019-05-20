The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, May 20, 2019

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, May 20

Posted By on Mon, May 20, 2019 at 1:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
Haiku Hike. Tucson celebrated its first annual Old Pueblo Poems literary competition this year, with 20 winning haiku posted on signage along Congress and Stone in downtown Tucson. They were selected from 977 entries, mostly from Tucson, but more than 100 hailing from across 12 different states. And May is your last chance to head downtown and see them! The “haiku hike” is about half a mile long—or 1,000 steps, for those of you with FitBit goals to meet. How often do you get to take a walk and read poetry the whole way? Just look for the acrylic signage in planters along Congress and Stone and take a self tour. They can be viewed from dawn to dusk every day until June 1. Free. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
Vinyl Night: Dark Side of the Rainbow. Celebrate the Wizard of Oz and Pink Floyd's classic "Dark Side of the Moon" with Casa Video and Casa Film Bar tonight. Two copies of the classic album will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to charity. It is sure to be a psychedelic evening.  7 to 10 p.m. 2905 E Speedway Blvd. Details here.

Brew Haha Comedy Presents: Ellen Doyle. Get your laugh on Tucson, it's time for our town's longest running independent comedy showcase. Brew Haha at Borderlands Brewery features headliner Ellen Doyle with Tim Maggard, Rich Gary, Autumn Horvat and more. Fun fact: dogs on leash are welcome at this show! 8 to 10 p.m. 119 E Toole Ave. Details here. 

Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

