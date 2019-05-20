The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

  |  

Monday, May 20, 2019

News / Politics

Pima County Dems Hosting Green New Deal Panel They Think Is Important for Some Reason

Posted By on Mon, May 20, 2019 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge ALFRED T. PALMER/LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
  • Alfred T. Palmer/Library of Congress
The Pima County Democratic Party and the Real Progressives are hosting a forum on the Green New Deal titled "How Are You Going To Pay for That?"

We received a press release regarding the forum, which will feature Fadhel Kaboub, a Denison University associate professor of economics and president of the Global Institute for Sustainable Prosperity who will address the costs of the proposal to reduce the United State's greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2030.

The press release included this all-caps line: WAITING FOR QUOTE FROM ALISON HERE ABOUT WHY PCPD THINKS THIS IS IMPORTANT.

We get that climate change is an urgent issue but maybe next time, you can wait to get the canned quote from Pima County Democratic Party chairwoman Alison Jones before you send the press release?

If you're interested in attending, the free forum is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the UA's Institute of the Environment, 1064 E. Lowell St., room N120. RSVP here.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jim Nintzel

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Beginning Contortion

Beginning Contortion @ Circus Sanctuary

Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Continues through May 28

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Tour the UA Tree-Ring Research Lab

Docents guide tours of the center of some of the world's leading research about dendrochronology as it… More

@ The UA Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research Second Tuesday of every month, Third Wednesday of every month and Fourth Thursday of every month The Bannister Building, 1215 E. Lowell St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Decision on Bike Ranch Might Be Decided Tomorrow But Probably Not (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: No Wiggle Room For Women (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, May 21 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. An Odyssey of Homers: Jessie Harper Helps Lead Arizona Softball to Super Regional Round (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Endangered Species (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation