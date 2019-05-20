Pima County Dems Hosting Green New Deal Panel They Think Is Important for Some Reason

click to enlarge
-
Alfred T. Palmer/Library of Congress
The Pima County Democratic Party and the Real Progressives are hosting a forum on the Green New Deal titled "How Are You Going To Pay for That?"
We received a press release regarding the forum, which will feature Fadhel Kaboub, a Denison University associate professor of economics and president of the Global Institute for Sustainable Prosperity who will address the costs of the proposal to reduce the United State's greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2030.
The press release included this all-caps line: WAITING FOR QUOTE FROM ALISON HERE ABOUT WHY PCPD THINKS THIS IS IMPORTANT.
We get that climate change is an urgent issue but maybe next time, you can wait to get the canned quote from Pima County Democratic Party chairwoman Alison Jones before you send the press release?
If you're interested in attending, the free forum is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the UA's Institute of the Environment, 1064 E. Lowell St., room N120. RSVP here.