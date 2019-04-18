XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, April 18

Mid-1990s chart topper, “Mr. Boombastic,” Shaggy takes gaslighting to a new level of denial trumpeting “It Wasn’t Me.” At the Pima County Fair. Full details at pimacountyfair.com. Details here.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of 191 Toole
Some of the fledgling bands that musician/record producer/songwriter John Vanderslice has hand-picked to accompany him on tour—Sufjan Stevens, Okkervil River and St. Vincent—went on to critical acclaim. Vanderslice holds court at 191 Toole. This time around, Meernaa occupies the opening slot. Details here.
Based on hundreds of photos from articles and amateur videos of the original Selling England By The Pound concerts—one of the first-ever multimedia performances—The Musical Box: A Genesis Extravaganza captures the surrealism of these shows that took place between 1973 and 1974. At the Fox Theatre. Details here.
“Who cares if you come from paradise or hell/Appalling Beauty, artless and monstrous scourge/If only your eyes, your smile or your foot reveal the infinite I love and have never known.” Full of dark, cold condemnation, Danish post-punkers Iceage commit acts of simony at Club Congress.
With South London alt rockers Shame and Pelada. Details here.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Solar Culture
click to enlarge
Courtesy of The Sea of Glass - Center for The Arts
Drawing from Sufi trance, African beats, Indian ragas and Aboriginal motifs, Baraka Moon deliver pulsing, spiritually charged music for dancing. At Solar Culture. Serena Gabriel provides the opportunity for healing through music. Details here.
A diverse lineup: Fanclub, Sea Moya, Asian Fred and Cool Funeral are at Sky Bar. Details here.
Northern California neo-soul/funk outfit The Gold Souls are at The Sea of Glass-Center for The Arts. Details here.
Gooch Palms, The Exbats and Feverfew are making an in-store performance at Wooden Tooth Records. Filling the shop with love. Details here.
Spring Collection is the season’s “wrap up party,” and as always we offer you something special. This…
More
@ UA Stevie Eller Dance Theatre
Fri., April 19, 7:30-9 p.m., Sat., April 20, 7:30-9 p.m., Sun., April 21, 1:30-3 p.m., Thu., April 25, 7:30-9 p.m., Fri., April 26, 7:30-9 p.m., Sat., April 27, 7:30-9 p.m. and Sun., April 28, 1:30-3 p.m.
1737 E. University Blvd.