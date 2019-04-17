The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, April 17

Posted By and on Wed, Apr 17, 2019 at 1:00 AM


Co-founder of Animal Collective, experimental popper Avey Tare herds the Cows on Hourglass Pond into 191 Toole. Ambient experimentalists Paradot provide underpinning. Details here.

This soulful Syrian-American vocalist’s lyrics touch on love, loss and the Syrian Civil War that has touched his family. Prompting this funk/neo-soul ensemble to donate a portion of their merchandise proceeds to the Karam Foundation, a humanitarian relief organization. Bassel & The Supernaturals are at Club Congress. Flanked by the formidable Adara Rae & The Homewreckers. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF EVENTBRITE
  • Courtesy of Eventbrite

Expect the unexpected. Listening Room show with Alex Dupree, Re De Ye, Sun Riah and Chelsey Lee Trejoat Exo Roast Co. Details here.

