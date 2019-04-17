Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, April 17
TW Fun & Games Desk
Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club.
There’s nothing like finishing a great book and then discussing it with a group of people who enjoyed it just as much as you did. Three cheers for book clubs! This month, Tucson LGBTQ+ seniors are meeting to discuss Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad. Both a Pulitzer Prize winner and a New York Times #1 bestseller, the book tells the story of two slaves in the 19th-century United States who try to escape to freedom through the Underground Railroad, which, in this telling, is a literal rail system. 2 to 3:30 pm. Wednesday, April 17. Ward 3 Council Office conference room, 1510 E. Grant Road. Free. Details here.
Arizona History Tour.
Courtesy of Southern Arizona Senior Pride
Quick! Give us your best University of Arizona historical trivia. How about that soldiers training for WWI were among the first to use the school’s infirmary (which was where the Koffler Building is now)? Or that a big ol’ line of students holding buckets of paint all banded together to whitewash the “A” on Sentinel Peak in 1954? At this tour, an alumnus will show you around campus and teach you about some of the campus’ history and traditions. Reservations required, so call 621-5130 or visit visitorcenter.arizona.edu. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17. UA Visitor Center, 811 N. Euclid Ave. Free. Details here.
Fred Fox Jazz Ensemble & Experiential Ensemble.
Courtesy of The University of Arizona - Visitor Center
Join the UA Experimental Ensemble and the Fred Fox Jazz Ensemble as they perform a combined ensemble of eclectic mixed arrangements as well as original compositions. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Crowder Hall, 1017 N Olive Rd. Free admission. Details here.
Events compiled by Briannon Wilfong, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.
