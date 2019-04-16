The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Tuesday, April 16

Posted By and on Tue, Apr 16, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF DOWNTOWN TUCSON PARTNERSHIP
  • Courtesy of Downtown Tucson Partnership
After a near-death experience this indie icon returns with Circuit Boredom, some of the strongest music of his career.

“We were in this sweet little cabin and in the middle of the night, Lizzy [Kweller’s wife] woke up in a panic, ‘Ben, get up! Something’s wrong. I feel horrible.’” Kweller adds, “We grabbed the boys out of bed, trying to shake them awake.”

After testing their blood, the paramedics found that the carbon monoxide levels were so high, the entire family were 15 minutes away from not waking up. Ben Kweller perdures at 191 Toole. The Technicolors add muted tones. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE RIALTO THEATRE
  • Courtesy of The Rialto Theatre
Lenguas Largas, Human Kitten and Hey Bucko! perform at a fundraising event for SPW. At The Royal Room. Proceeds go towards the purchase of harm reduction supplies. Details here.

Formed in a UK boys school in 1975, their first release for Island Records was “Ku Klux Klan” a chastisement at the evils of racism. Roots reggae artists Steel Pulse “Cry, Cry Blood.” At the Rialto Theatre. Locals Desert Fish open the show. Details here.  

