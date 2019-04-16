The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Do This! / Fun in General

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, April 16

Posted By on Tue, Apr 16, 2019 at 1:30 AM

Bleed for The Throne. Donate blood by April 30 for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne from HBO's Game of Thrones. Win a full-size poster as well. For your chance to win the throne, make an appointment at Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd, or any American Red Cross blood donation center in Tucson. Details here.

The Tucsonics. Did you know there are free concerts at Monterey Court every third Tuesday of the month? Well, now that you do, how could you miss them? This month, Alvin Blaine, Nick Coventry, Evan Dain and Matt Mitchell are serving up some Western swing and Django Jazz from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s. We’re talkin’ twin fiddles, steel, a standing bass and covers of folks like Milton Brown and Gene Autry. You’re probably going to realize this is just what your Tuesdays are missing. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16. Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Free. Details here. 
Considering Matthew Shepard. In 1998, Matthew Shepard, a young, gay college student, was kidnapped, beaten, tied to a fence and left to die in Wyoming. When he died, the world noticed, and composer Craig Hella Johnson took note. This Grammy-nominated three-part oratio combines spoken word, cowboy songs, American hymns and popular songs, spirituals, jazz and more to tell this powerful, at times overwhelming, and even sometimes hopeful tale. UA Presents is putting on the show. 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $19 to $50. Details here.


Events compiled by Briannon Wilfong, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

