Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, April 16

Bleed for The Throne. Donate blood by April 30 for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne from HBO's Game of Thrones. Win a full-size poster as well. For your chance to win the throne, make an appointment at Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd, or any American Red Cross blood donation center in Tucson. Details here.
The Tucsonics. Did you know there are free concerts at Monterey Court every third Tuesday of the month? Well, now that you do, how could you miss them? This month, Alvin Blaine, Nick Coventry, Evan Dain and Matt Mitchell are serving up some Western swing and Django Jazz from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s. We’re talkin’ twin fiddles, steel, a standing bass and covers of folks like Milton Brown and Gene Autry. You’re probably going to realize this is just what your Tuesdays are missing. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16. Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Free. Details here.
Courtesy of Monterey Court Studio Galleries & Cafe
Considering Matthew Shepard. In 1998, Matthew Shepard, a young, gay college student, was kidnapped, beaten, tied to a fence and left to die in Wyoming. When he died, the world noticed, and composer Craig Hella Johnson took note. This Grammy-nominated three-part oratio combines spoken word, cowboy songs, American hymns and popular songs, spirituals, jazz and more to tell this powerful, at times overwhelming, and even sometimes hopeful tale. UA Presents is putting on the show. 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $19 to $50. Details here.
Events compiled by Briannon Wilfong, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.
Spring Collection is the season’s “wrap up party,” and as always we offer you something special. This…
@ UA Stevie Eller Dance Theatre
Fri., April 19, 7:30-9 p.m., Sat., April 20, 7:30-9 p.m., Sun., April 21, 1:30-3 p.m., Thu., April 25, 7:30-9 p.m., Fri., April 26, 7:30-9 p.m., Sat., April 27, 7:30-9 p.m. and Sun., April 28, 1:30-3 p.m.
1737 E. University Blvd.