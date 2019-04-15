The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, April 15, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Monday, April 15

Posted By and on Mon, Apr 15, 2019 at 1:00 AM

“No man grows till he tests his might against what his eyes can’t see.” Gifted with a barrel chested voice like that of a manic street preacher—perhaps a result of the gospel choirs he sang with as a youngster—folk singer-songwriter Shawn James examines The Dark & The Light at 191 Toole. Psychedelic rockers Fever Feel provide support. Details here.

From the stasis of Fugazi being frozen in indefinite hiatus emerged this D.C.-area improvisational punk trio. The Messthetics blaze through Club Congress. Folk/electronic singer-songwriter Jillian Bessett opens the show.  Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF EVENTBRITE
  • Courtesy of Eventbrite

