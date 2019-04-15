Monday, April 15, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock Monday, April 15
“No man grows till he tests his might against what his eyes can’t see.” Gifted with a barrel chested voice like that of a manic street preacher—perhaps a result of the gospel choirs he sang with as a youngster—folk singer-songwriter Shawn James
examines The Dark & The Light
at 191 Toole. Psychedelic rockers Fever Feel
From the stasis of Fugazi being frozen in indefinite hiatus emerged this D.C.-area improvisational punk trio. The Messthetics
blaze through Club Congress. Folk/electronic singer-songwriter Jillian Bessett
