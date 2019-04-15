Monday, April 15, 2019
Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, April 15
Yappy Hour Monday.
Bring your furry friend to the Playground for happy hour with Tito's Vodka. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. No cover. Doggy treats made from HUB Ice Cream Factory will be provided. 4 to 7 p.m. Details here.
Maynard's 10th Birthday.
It's time to party downtown, but maybe not at one of your frequented downtown party spots. Maynard's is hosting a birthday bash! Meet me at Maynards is traveling downtown tonight to celebrate their 10th birthday. It's way more than just a walk, this a party you won't want to miss! Details here.
Adult Painting Class.
Does spring time have you dreaming of summer vacation? Are images of palm trees and beach sand dancing in your head? If so, join the Creative Juice Bar and paint a paradise at Bianchi's Italian restaurant. Arrive early for happy hour specials. Painting is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. 3620 W Tangerine Rd. Details here.
