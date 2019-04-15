Monday, April 15, 2019
Adoptable Pet: Trixie Needs A Home
click to enlarge
"Could you love an old girl like me? I am a 10-year-old senior dog looking for a forever home. It's harder for old dogs like me to thrive in the shelter setting. I hope I get to move into my new home soon! I would love to meet any dogs that currently live with you!"
-Trixie
Meet Trixie at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. or call 520-327-6088, ext. 173 to learn more about her.
Tags: Humane Society, Trixie, Dog, available for adoption, HSSA, adoptable animal, female dog, friend, family, adopt, Image