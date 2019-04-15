The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, April 15, 2019

Pets and Beasts

Adoptable Pet: Trixie Needs A Home

Posted By on Mon, Apr 15, 2019 at 4:10 PM

"Could you love an old girl like me? I am a 10-year-old senior dog looking for a forever home. It's harder for old dogs like me to thrive in the shelter setting. I hope I get to move into my new home soon! I would love to meet any dogs that currently live with you!"

-Trixie

Meet Trixie at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. or call 520-327-6088, ext. 173 to learn more about her.

