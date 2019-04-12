The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, April 12, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, April 12 to 14

Posted By and on Fri, Apr 12, 2019


The Spring Concert Series continues. Musical camaleón and curandero Carlos Arzate & the Kind Souls work their magic on the plaza at Hotel Congress. Details here.

In a Rabelaisian celebration of liberation from restraint and societal dogma, under the stewardship of Tucson Libertine League’s Lola Torch, Reveal: A Debut of Burlesque Performances unveils itself at 191 Toole. Details here.

“Shake, shake, shake.” Shaking booties since 1993, Funky Bonz will do just that at Saint Charles Tavern. Details here.

Psychedelic, darkwave cumbiancheros XIXA with radicals Ojalá Systems thresh at Club Congress. Details here.
Looking for something from the underground? From D.C. post-punk/darkwavers Social Station willfully enter The Shit Dungeon. With Vasectomy and Lav Andula in tow. Details here.

And, in the twilight, as part of the Friday Night Live Free Concert Series, Zona Libre perform contemporary Latino, urbano and popular Americano. At Main Gate Square. Details here.

Since 2005, these multiple Best of Tucson winners for Best Cover Band channel new wave classics, pop and power ballads from what could be your favorite decade. 80s & Gentlemen rock on the rooftop at Playground. Details here.

Kyklo plays the music that wafts through “mountain villages, ancient islands, hashish dens, cafés, harems, pubs, dance halls, cloisters and prisons of the old world.” In the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner. Details here.
Looking for something low-key? Jazz Late Night with Mesquite is at Maynard’s Market & Kitchen. Details here.

In two dramatically different sets, Taco Sauce and Juju Fontaine will raise the dust, and likely swill a few beers, in honor of frontwoman Gabi Montoya’s birthday. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown. Details here.

From Durango, Colorado, J-Calvin deliver a potent mix of neo-soul/funk at Exo Roast Co. Details here.

Surf’s up! Shrimp Chaperone and The Furys pay musical homage to surf legend Dick Dale. At Sky Bar. Details here.

From Nantes, France, garage rockers Rock Roll & Remember unveil their latest recording Tyranny Of Men (Compact Disc Records) at Owls Club. A set by “international skiffle trio”
Golden Boots kicks off the festivities. And the futuristic funk of Pork Torta 2.6 brings the night to a close. Details here.

Touring in support of his solo debut, Wolves, Matchbox 20 guitarist Kyle Cook lands at Monterey Court. With Paul McDonald cushioning the landing. Details here.

What a Good Day. Hailed by Albert “Ice Man” Collins, as “One of the brightest young stars on the blues scene today.” Carvin Jones brings The Big Time Souvenir Tour to 191 Toole. Details here.

Experience Buster Keaton’s 1920 silent film One Week, as it was originally screened, accompanied by organist Ron Rhode on The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. At the Fox Theatre. Mariachi Los Changuitos Feos de Tucson round out the event. Details here.

The Joyce Luna Trio debuts at Crooked Tooth Brewing. Details here.

The Eugene Boronow Duo performs bossa-nova and melodious original compositions in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner. Details here.

“Americana’s most wanted fugitive,” Mark Insley and The Broken Angels retell tales of woe at The Dusty Monk Pub. Details here.

Jimmy Carr and the Awkward Moments help The Coronet celebrate their fifth anniversary. Details here.
He’s had a lot on his mind. Singer/rapper Jake Miller is still “Drinkin’ About You.” At The Rock. Pop rockers Just Seconds Apart and Logan Henderson share the bill. Details here.

DJ Stubbie precedes over The Fineline Revisited. At the Surly Wench Pub. Details here.

Imbued with the sabor and infectious rhythms of Bolivia, Peru, Brazil and Colombia. Baracutanga ignite the dance floor at Monterey Court. Details here.
Deep Roots Folk Blues musician Christopher T Stevens performs the music that was spawned upriver from New Orleans in the Mississippi Delta. At Exo Roast Co. Details here.

Pushing Buttons: A Monthly Producer Getdown is host a Battle of the Beats. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery-Downtown. Details here.

From British Columbia, this singer-songwriter’s writing style hovers somewhere near that of Jackson Browne, Gillian Welch and The Woods Brothers. Sam Weber follows the Shadows in the Road. At The Sea of Glass Center for The Arts. Details here.
Capturing a futuristic vibe, with alien basslines and gangster beats, Space Jesus navigates his interstellar vessel through a traversable wormhole. At the Rialto Theatre. With electronic/bass/trap artist Buku. Details here.
Layers of improvisational guitars and tribal hard-bop drumming coalesce this modern jazz duo’s telepathic kinship and fuels inspired performances. Identical twin brothers, The Mattson 2, shimmer and shake at 191 Toole. Details here.

