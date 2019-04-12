The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Friday, April 12, 2019

Community Info / Do This! / Good Deeds / News

Give the Gift of Food and Lower Your Library Fines

Posted By on Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 4:03 PM

click to enlarge food_for_fines_social_media_header.png

Give the gift of food and lower your library fines! From April 15 to April 30, library customers can pay overdue fines and help support the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. During Food for Fines, one dollar in overdue fines will be waived for each non-perishable food item donated at any library.

What fines can be waived?

  • Only overdue fines will be waived. No lost material, damaged fees, collection agency fees, or other fees will be waived during this event.
What can I donate?
foodbank-mostneeded-234x300.png

  • Nonperishable items such as canned vegetables, peanut butter, cans of tuna and cereal are all welcome.
What is not accepted:
  • Perishable food
  • Expired food
  • Opened, dented, or damaged food
  • Homemade food
  • Food in glass containers
What happens with my donation?
  • All donations are sent to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, so your donation goes directly to your community.
What if I don't have any fines on my account?
  • You can still participate!!! Your donations will be sent along with the rest of the food.

click to enlarge community-food-bank-300x80.gif

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Pima County Public Library

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
DO(OM) Yoga

DO(OM) Yoga @ Floor Polish

Sundays, 8-9 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Sons of Orpheus Gala Spring Concert

The concert will feature an eclectic mix from classical to Randall Thompson as well as cowboy favorites… More

@ The Highlands at Dove Mountain Fri., April 12, 7-9 p.m. 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. 29 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: April 12 to 14 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Ina Road Interchange Reopening Next Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Trident IV to Open on Northwest Side (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Oro Valley Murder Suspect Out of Jail on Reduced Bond (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Laughing Stock: All over the place! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation