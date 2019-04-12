Friday, April 12, 2019
All Bets Are On: UA Women's Basketball, UVA's National Championship and Mick Cronin's UCLA Arrival
By Christopher Boan
on Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 2:17 PM
All Bets Are On is back with the latest on the Arizona Wildcats' women's basketball team, which won the WNIT Championship last Saturday.
Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak break down whether coach Adia Barnes should get a hefty salary bump this offseason and whether the Wildcats can continue their recent run in the 2019-20 regular season.
The dynamic duo also discuss Monday's NCAA Championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech and UCLA's decision to hire former Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin in the second segment.
Friday's final segment breaks down Arizona's men's basketball outlook, now that five-star recruits Nico Mannion and Josh Green are headlining what is currently the number-one recruiting class in the nation, according to ESPN.
Tune in each Friday to hear the Weekly's sports podcast, as Boan and Vondrak drop the latest sports information, only on TucsonWeekly.com.
