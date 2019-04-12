The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Friday, April 12, 2019

Sports

All Bets Are On: UA Women's Basketball, UVA's National Championship and Mick Cronin's UCLA Arrival

Posted By on Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 2:17 PM

All Bets Are On is back with the latest on the Arizona Wildcats' women's basketball team, which won the WNIT Championship last Saturday.

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak break down whether coach Adia Barnes should get a hefty salary bump this offseason and whether the Wildcats can continue their recent run in the 2019-20 regular season.

The dynamic duo also discuss Monday's NCAA Championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech and UCLA's decision to hire former Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin in the second segment.

Friday's final segment breaks down Arizona's men's basketball outlook, now that five-star recruits Nico Mannion and Josh Green are headlining what is currently the number-one recruiting class in the nation, according to ESPN.

Tune in each Friday to hear the Weekly's sports podcast, as Boan and Vondrak drop the latest sports information, only on TucsonWeekly.com.  

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Christopher Boan

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Second Saturdays with Don't Blink Burlesque

Second Saturdays with Don't Blink Burlesque @ The Hut

Second Saturday of every month, 8-11 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Sons of Orpheus Gala Spring Concert

The concert will feature an eclectic mix from classical to Randall Thompson as well as cowboy favorites… More

@ Vista de la Montaña United Methodist Church Sat., April 13, 3-5 p.m. 3001 Mira Vista Lane.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. 29 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: April 12 to 14 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Ina Road Interchange Reopening Next Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Temple of Tiny Monkeys to Open Saturday (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Trident IV to Open on Northwest Side (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Laughing Stock: All over the place! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation