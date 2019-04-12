29 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: April 12 to 14

April Flowers Wine Tasting. Bring in the spring at Maynards Market & Kitchen by sampling five wines all featuring floral and herbal notes. Sure, smelling flowers is nice, but have you ever tasted one? How about catching a buzz from one? 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12. 400 N. Toole Ave. $12. Details here.
Spring Fling. Tucson is a constant surprise. To the uninitiated, there’s all sorts of unexpected records, like it being home to one of the largest gem shows in North America, or it being such a gastronomical destination. This week’s Tucson near-superlative? One of the largest student-run carnivals in the nation. Spring Fling is celebrating 45 years of food booths, games, entertainment and more than 30 carnival rides helping desert dwellers to ring in the spring. 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 12; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 13; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14. UA Campus East Mall. Admission closes one hour prior to closing. $5 GA, or free for CatCard holders, military ID holders and kids under 7. Discounts available for groups like alumni and students available on other days. Tickets are $5 for 10. Details here.
Courtesy of UA Spring Fling Facebook event page
SAHBA Home & Patio Show. It’s here! Or should we say “they’re here?” Because more than 300 exhibitors are coming to town. You want a new spa? Come and get it. How about products and inspiration for how to remodel your kitchen, bathroom, bedroom or outdoor landscape? Oh yeah. Fancy household gadgets with demonstrations you will be unable to tear yourself away from? You bet. There’s even face painting on Saturday for the kids! 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $8 GA, free for kids 12 and under. Military discounts every day and half-price admission for seniors 50+ on Friday. Visit sahbahomeshow.com for a $2 coupon. Free parking. Details here.
Dune. Fresh off of haunting classics like Eraserhead and The Elephant Man, director David Lynch tackled this sci-fi leviathan of a project with, shall we say, mixed reception. With its deep religious themes, giant sand worms, space battles and more, Frank Herbert’s massive novel was no easy feat to put onto film. What we’re left with is a fascinating time capsule of a film, a doomed project with all the hype and funding in the world. Screening back-to-back days at The Loft Cinema. 10 p.m. Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8. Details here.
Day One. The University of Arizona’s Global Experiential Learning program is hosting a free screening of a documentary about a Missouri academy which provides a transitional education for immigrants and refugees into the American schooling system. A Q&A panel discussion with Tucson refugee community members will follow the screening. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 12. At the Gallagher Theatre, 1303 E. University Blvd. Free. Details here.
Courtesy of Tucson Margarita Party 2019 Facebook event page
Tucson Margarita Crawl 2019. Now that the weather is heating up, it’s the perfect time to embrace margarita season. Hosted by Desert Sky Event Planning and Bar Crawl Unlimited, this event starts at Playground Bar & Lounge and includes multiple samples of exclusively discounted margaritas. The only real question: Do you want salt on that rim? 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13. 278 E. Congress St. $10. Details here.
Pico de Gallo Mini Fest. Who knew tomato, onion and cilantro could create such a holy trinity? Diego’s Tapas Y Tequila is gathering multiple local authentic pico de gallo vendors for a tasty showcase of Mexican fruit salad creations. This event is free to the public and also includes music and entertainment as well. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13. 943 E. University Blvd., suite 101. Free. Details here.
Turkish Bazaar. The Sema Foundation, an Arizona nonprofit dedicated to promoting harmony across cultures, is hosting their second annual Turkish Food Festival. These dishes include gozleme, kebabs, baklava and more. But the culture doesn’t stop there! Beyond the food, this event also includes authentic Turkish music and artisanal Turkish crafts. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13. 2843 North Alvernon Way. Free entry. Details here.
Wine Gone Wild. The Reid Park Zoo is calling all winos and rhinos for this fundraising event. Featuring samples and wines from a huge amount of Arizona wineries and distilleries, this event aids all the animals at the zoo. There will also be appetizers, live music, painting and animal encounters. Drinks include samples from Rancho Rossa Vineyards, Roger Clyne’s Mexican Moonshine Tequila, Sand Reckoner Vineyards, Sonoita Vineyards and more. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13. 3400 E. Zoo Court. $65 or $120 VIP. Details here.
Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo
Annual Eggstravaganza. We hope, one way or another, that you and your family, or you and your friends, are going to treat yourselves to an eggstravaganza at some point this year. Maybe that means an Easter egg hunt. Maybe that means a breakfast party with boundary-pushing omelets. Maybe that just means you order quiche at a restaurant. But ideally, it means this Easter egg hunt, where there will also be carnival games, prizes and the Easter Bunny himself, here to chat with children about how their springtimes are going. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave. Details here.
International Wildlife Museum Eggstravaganza. Another one!We’ll just say it: An eggstravaganza is an eggstravaganza, no matter which way you crack the egg. So, yeah, this eggstravaganza is a lot like the last one: There are crafts, games with prizes, plenty of candy, an Easter egg hunt and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. It just depends on which works best with your sch-egg-ule. Everything is included with museum admission. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday, April 13. International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. $10 adults, $7 senior/military, $5 kids 4 to 12, free for kids 3 and under and for museum members. Details here.
Courtesy of International Wildlife Museum
Courtesy of Live Theatre Workshop
Dear Diary. Is there anything more cringe-inducing than reading an old diary? We can’t think of anything. Ally Tanzillo, who began taking classes at Live Theatre Workshop when she was 9 years old and is now part of the improv duo Ex-Boyfriend, was partly inspired to put together this show from rereading her own diaries. Then she asked for submissions of old diary entries and letters to put together this hilarious show. In her own words: “Young people are so intense, but they don’t have any context. I can’t believe how serious I was about the lists I made—favorite albums, boys I thought were cute…And when I read submissions from others and talked to people for this project, I noticed that every person had a story in which he or she felt alone, but no one really was. That really struck me.” 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, and 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $10. Details here.
Chris Rush Reading & Book Signing. Chris Rush is an award-winning image and text artist who lives in Tucson, and who just wrote his first book, a coming-of-age memoir set against the social upheaval of the late 1960s full of delicious lines like this one, about buying LSD from a girl with a sign reading “California’s Best Acid”: “Orange hair and freckles, she gushed, ‘These tabs are from Berkeley, handmade with gold glitter by my friend Gregory, who is super interesting. One dollar, or three for two. I took one this morning to stay clear. It’s really fresh.’ I smiled at her, in love with love.” SIGN US UP. This is also one of only five book signings Rush has planned for the year, and the only local one, so don’t miss it! 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Free. Details here.
Courtesy of Arizona Opera
The Marriage of Figaro. With a libretto by Lorenzo da Ponte and music by a composer named Mozart you may have heard of, this comic opera is one of the most commonly performed operas today. It tells the story of two servants, Figaro and Susanna, who are about to get married. But then, Figaro’s master Count Almaviva decides he wants Susanna for himself. How do they untangle this love triangle and get everyone in Seville their own happy ending? Only one way to find out—go see Arizona Opera’s rendition of it. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $25 to $130. Details here.
La Boutique Fantasque & Les Sylphides. April is the perfect time to treat yourself to a one-act ballet about two can-can dancers falling in love in a magical toyshop, put on by the Tucson Regional Ballet, wouldn’t you say? This 1919 ballet has elements of mime, folk dance and comedy—in addition to classical ballet. For dessert, Fokin’s masterpiece Les Sylphides, one of those pretty ballet blancs where all of the dancers wear white tutus, and often cited as the first ballet to just be about mood and dance with no narrative. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Ave. $18 to $20+. Details here.
Celebrate Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Farmer’s Market is at Steam Pump Ranch every Saturday, and before the weather gets too hot, they’re still having events like tours of the Pusch House Ranch and live music. This week is Celebrate Oro Valley, featuring the music of artists like David Rychener, Cochise County All-Stars, the Hot Lizards and more. PLUS, photo and art shows, a petting zoo, an antique fair, crafts for kids, hands-on archaeology and tons more activities hosted by local organizations. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. Free. Details here.
Courtesy of The University of Arizona - Cooperative Extension
20th Annual Master Gardener Home Tour. Springtime is the perfect time to take a tour of four of the most beautiful and creative gardens in Tucson, grown and maintained by the Pima County Master Gardeners. And 2019 is the perfect time for the theme of the garden tour to be “water wise,” so you can learn about the best way to collect rainwater, get some xeriscaping started and select native and desert adapted plants to help conserve one of our most precious resources. The Demonstration Gardens at the UA’s Cooperative Extension Service will also be open for touring at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13. $15 to $20. Four locations listed at extension.arizona.edu. Details here.
HoTArt. Heart of Tucson Art is an artist-organized, artist-run tour of studios all over the city. It’s your chance to wander around town seeing works by artists like Angela Red Heart Woman Flanagan, who was given the name Red Heart Woman when she was culturally adopted by a Lakota/O’odham family, and who makes paper mâché art (3054 N. First Ave.) or Catherine Pearson, who says she uses photography to better understand reality (3935 N. Country Club Road). Not to mention mosaics, ceramics, metalsmithing, jewelry, paintings, drawings and fiber art galore. The tour is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14. See heartoftucsonart.org for more info on gallery locations. Details here. GABA Bike Swap 2019. There ain’t enough room in this town for the two of us, but there is room for the largest bicycle swap in the southwest. Seriously, this puppy attracts more than 5,000 people and 40+ vendors twice a year. And it’s part of the Living Street Alliance’s Bike Fest, going on throughout April, which also includes things like an Enchanted Hills Mountain Bike Trails build day on Saturday, April 13, and community bike rides on several dates. If you’re mostly in it for the swappin’, your best bet is 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 14. 400 N. Fifth Ave. Free. Details here.
Courtesy of GABA Tucson
Old Tucson 80th Anniversary Weekend Celebration. It’s sort of funny that, at 80 years old, Old Tucson is younger than regular Tucson, at more than 240 years old (or considerably older, depending on how you figure its age). But an anniversary of one of the Old Pueblo’s most beloved attractions is always a good reason to celebrate. Alumni performances, featuring can-can girls and stunt actors from years’ past, will abound, 43 Miles North will be performing cowboy western classics and there will be plenty of other ceremonies and surprises throughout the weekend. Sunday night even has a screening of the 1940 classic that started it all, Arizona! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14. Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. GA $19.95, child, $10.95, with discounts for senior, military, Pima County residents, arrival between 3 and 5 p.m. and groups. Details here.
City Market and Dive-in Movie. The AC Hotel by Marriott is sponsoring five markets throughout the year to celebrate the five distinct seasons of the Sonoran Desert. The spring one is this Saturday, and will highlight artists and entrepreneurs from around town, including a floral designers, photographers and people selling handmade home décor. Afterward, head to the “Dive-in” movie, and watch Finding Nemo in the hotel’s rooftop pool. Tickets come with a free drink (nonalcoholic options available) and fresh popcorn! City Market is from 4 to 7 p.m. and the movie is from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 13. AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson Downtown, 151 E. Broadway Blvd. Market is free and movie is $10. Details here.
Courtesy of Dive-In Movie Night: Finding Nemo Facebook event page
Arizona International Film Festival. The oldest and longest-running independent film festival in Arizona is returning for its 28th year! Continuing every day through its closing night on Sunday, April 21, this festival has ample time to screen all sorts of indie cinema from across our state and world. Featuring both full-length and short films, AIFF will take over The Screening Room, hosting multiple events there every single day of its runtime. For a full list of events and films, visit filmfestivalarizona.com. Details here.
Courtesy of Angel Charity for Children, Inc.
Drop In at the Dropout. Culinary Dropout and Angel Charity for Children are hosting a pop-up event to benefit children throughout Pima County. This fundraiser is a “unique sip and shop experience that combines shopping fun with food, craft cocktails, music, entertainment and a cigar and whiskey lounge.” While there is plenty of food and drink, this also includes crafts from local retailers and live music. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14. 2543 East Grant Road. $35, or $100 VIP. Details here.
Kosher Wine & Matzah Sale. The Chabad Tucson, a Jewish outreach network for Southern Arizona, is hosting a sale of red and white wines from California, Israel, France, Italy and Spain. In addition, they will be selling fresh handmade Shmura Matzah, a specialty kind of flatbread. Whether or not wine and matzah are a commonly paired dish, there’s a meal here waiting for you! 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14. 2443 E. Fourth St. Details here.
Courtesy of Tohono Chul
Sundays in the Garden: Dos Sueños. Everybody loves a good violin and guitar, husband and wife, Latin and tango duo. And pretty much everyone enjoys all of those things even more in a nice garden setting, perhaps with a prickly pear margarita or lemonade in hand. Tohono Chul has got you covered with this week’s performance. Johny and Katie Vargas perform classical music, their own arrangements and acoustic covers of popular songs. Both are UA grads now working toward their master’s degrees in music education at ASU. Come sit in the garden and let your troubles float away on the sounds of their string instruments. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Free with admission, which is $13 adults, $10 military & student with IDs and seniors, $3 for kids 5 to 12 and free for kids under 5 and members. Details here.
Second SundAZe Family Day @ TMA. Happy Earth Day! Celebrate with Mr. Nature over at the Tucson Museum of Art, where there will also be art-making activities and a performance by Patricia Carr Morgan—the final performative element of her Blue Tears exhibition. Morgan’s performance is at 11 a.m., Mr. Nature’s is at 1 p.m. and the part where you get in free lasts all day, so you’ll have plenty of time to spend some time outside in nature today as well if you’d like. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave. Free. Details here.
Courtesy of Tucson Museum of Art
State of Play. As part of their ongoing “Journalism on Screen” series, The Loft Cinema is screening this dramatic retelling of a murder in D.C. This mystery thriller “echoes such classic ‘70s conspiracy thrillers as All the President’s Men, updated for the era of modern journalism.” Presented by The New York Times, The Arizona Daily Star, The Daily Wildcat and the UA College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, and School of Journalism. 2 to 4:45 p.m. Sunday, April 14. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8. Details here.
Uncle Vanya. Filmed on stage at the Vakhtangov Theatre in Moscow, this reproduction of Chekov’s 1898 play brings the drama to Harkins Theatres. Filmed in HD, this tells of the parallels between urban and rural life in Russia, with plenty of interpersonal strife to remain interesting to the modern audience. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Tucson Spectrum, 5121 S. Calle Santa Cruz. $8.50. Details here.
Game of Thrones Viewing Party at Sky Bar. Part of their cinema series, Sky Bar is screening brand new episodes of Game of Thrones season 8. They’ve been screening recap episodes of season 7 through the past few weeks, and now they’re ready for some brand new action. Plus, Sky Bar has new 4K HD projectors for the event. 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 14. 536 N. Fourth Ave. 21+. No cover. Details here.
Events compiled by Briannon Wilfong, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.