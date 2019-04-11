Thursday, April 11, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, April 11
West Coast hip hoppers SOB X RBE
bring the Strictly Only Brothers
Tour to 191 Toole. Sneakk, Peacoat Gang, Ricky P., Tommy Will
and YOUNG TUC
share the bill. Details here.
An intriguing new musical conglomeration, Tongs
—featuring Chris Peña
on keys, trapsman Tom Beach
and bassist Chris Pierce
—reveal themselves at Tap + Bottle Downtown. Details here.
Guitar-driven pop duo Sales
celebrate “Chinese New Year” at Club Congress. With Atlanta “pool rockers” Lunar Vacation
. Details here.
Singer-songwriters Nancy & Neil McCallion
perform original Americana acoustically at La Cocina. Details here.
UA Presents Alex de Grassi
and Andrew York
. In a program suffused with diversity, New Age fingerstyle steel-string acoustic and nylon classical guitars interlace at Crowder Hall. Details here.
