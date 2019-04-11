The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, April 11, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, April 11

Posted By and on Thu, Apr 11, 2019

click to enlarge COURTESY OF 191 TOOLE
  • Courtesy of 191 Toole

West Coast hip hoppers SOB X RBE bring the Strictly Only Brothers Tour to 191 Toole. Sneakk, Peacoat Gang, Ricky P., Tommy Will and YOUNG TUC share the bill. Details here.

An intriguing new musical conglomeration, Tongs—featuring Chris Peña on keys, trapsman Tom Beach and bassist Chris Pierce—reveal themselves at Tap + Bottle Downtown. Details here.

Guitar-driven pop duo Sales celebrate “Chinese New Year” at Club Congress. With Atlanta “pool rockers” Lunar Vacation. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF EVENTBRITE
  • Courtesy of Eventbrite
Singer-songwriters Nancy & Neil McCallion perform original Americana acoustically at La Cocina. Details here.

UA Presents Alex de Grassi and Andrew York. In a program suffused with diversity, New Age fingerstyle steel-string acoustic and nylon classical guitars interlace at Crowder Hall. Details here.

