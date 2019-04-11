The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Thursday, April 11, 2019

Do This! / Fun in General

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, April 11

Posted By and on Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 1:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TUCSON PRESIDIO
  • Courtesy of Tucson Presidio
The Presidio District Experience: A Food Heritage & History Tour. So you’ve munched on a prickly pear and think you’re an expert on local foodstuffs, huh? Well this Presidio District Experience Tour is about to show you all you didn’t know. Stopping at several locations in the historic Presidio District downtown, this tour examines Tucson’s “complex food heritage and the fusion of Old and New World ingredients while hearing great stories of Tucson’s history in historic locations.” 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11. 196 N. Court Street. $65 for Presidio Museum Members, $75 for non-members. Register at TucsonPresidio.com. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE GARDEN KITCHEN
  • Courtesy of The Garden Kitchen
Community Gardening Hour. Join The Garden Kitchen every Thursday morning for an hour of helping maintain the community garden. Learn how to garden at your own home and help grow a healthier community at the same time. Sounds like a win-win! The event is free. 8 to 9 a.m., 2205 S. 4th Ave. Details here.

UA Graduate String Quartet. Join the members of the University of Arizona string quartet as they perform melodies of  Beethoven, Dan Coleman and Debussy in their spring student recital. Members of the string quartet are doctoral and master's students who have been selected from a competitive international search. Sure to be a delightful evening! 7 to 9 p.m. at the Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N Olive Rd. The event is free. Details here.

Events compiled by Briannon Wilfong, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

More by Briannon Wilfong

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Second Saturdays with Don't Blink Burlesque

Second Saturdays with Don't Blink Burlesque @ The Hut

Second Saturday of every month, 8-11 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Mercado Flea Market

The Mercado Flea features 35 + vendors selling vintage/antiques goods on the second Sunday of every month… More

@ Mercado San Agustín Second Sunday of every month, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through May 12 100 S. Avenida del Convento.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Trident IV to Open on Northwest Side (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. In Which I Disagree With Mark Stegeman (And Not, I Should Add, Respectfully) (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, April 10 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. UA Helps Capture First Image of a Black Hole (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Putin Summary (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation